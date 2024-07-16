RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigerian actor Rotimi joins Showtime's 'The Chi' as a recurring cast member

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Nigerian-American actor and musician Rotimi Akinosho will return to the seventh season of the Paramount+ and Showtime series, The Chi as a recurring cast member.

Rotimi-The-Chi
Rotimi-The-Chi

Recommended articles

The character was introduced in season six and will appear in multiple episodes in the seventh season.

Created by Lena Waithe, The Chi is an American TV series that follows the residents of the South Side of Chicago bringing nuance to their lived experiences. Chicago’s South Side has long been regarded as a rough part of the US, awash in crime and violent gang activities. However, the series pushes against those tropes, highlighting the need for connection and redemption in the community.

The-Chi
The-Chi Pulse Nigeria

READ ALSO: Is Rotimi the first artist to bring Afrobeats to the United States?

Akinksho, popularly known as Rotimi rose to fame for his role as Andre Coleman on the series, Power, and as Darius Morrison on the series Boss. He has since pursued a singing career, performing around the world. He got married to the Tanzanian singer and rapper Vanessa Mdee in 2023. The Chi premiered on January 7, 2018, on Showtime and has found a niche audience. The series was renewed for a seventh season in May 2024.

The series is produced and directed by Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield. Other cast members are, Michael Epps, Jacob Latinate, Jason Mitchell, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Curtis Cook, Cory Hardrict.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Loseyi Professor' signals Seyi Vibez's need for a breather [Review]

'Loseyi Professor' signals Seyi Vibez's need for a breather [Review]

Nigerian actor Rotimi joins Showtime's 'The Chi' as a recurring cast member

Nigerian actor Rotimi joins Showtime's 'The Chi' as a recurring cast member

Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

Kunle Remi responds to critic telling him to keep his wife off social media

Kunle Remi responds to critic telling him to keep his wife off social media

Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s film 'What about Us?' makes ₦24 million in its first weekend

Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s film 'What about Us?' makes ₦24 million in its first weekend

Wizkid @ 34: 10 stellar records set by the Nigerian superstar musician

Wizkid @ 34: 10 stellar records set by the Nigerian superstar musician

There is nothing like 'African time' - Actress Kate Henshaw condemns lateness

There is nothing like 'African time' - Actress Kate Henshaw condemns lateness

BBNaija's Erica laments after her business class ticket gets downgraded to economy

BBNaija's Erica laments after her business class ticket gets downgraded to economy

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Actress, Etinosa's 'Baby Elephant' stirs up reactions among plus-size women

Nollywood actress, Etinosa's 'Baby Elephant' stirs up reactions among plus-size women

The winners of the grant

Guguru Studios gets ₦135 million to co-produce musical on illegal mining in Ghana

MTV Base Ghosted

What if you could reconnect with a lover who ghosted you? New TV show offers closure

Daniel Oriahi’s TIFF official selection 'The Weekend' heads to cinemas in August

Daniel Oriahi’s Tribeca Film Festival selection 'The Weekend' heads to cinemas in August