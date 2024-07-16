Nigerian actor Rotimi joins Showtime's 'The Chi' as a recurring cast member

The character was introduced in season six and will appear in multiple episodes in the seventh season.

Created by Lena Waithe, The Chi is an American TV series that follows the residents of the South Side of Chicago bringing nuance to their lived experiences. Chicago’s South Side has long been regarded as a rough part of the US, awash in crime and violent gang activities. However, the series pushes against those tropes, highlighting the need for connection and redemption in the community.

Pulse Nigeria

Akinksho, popularly known as Rotimi rose to fame for his role as Andre Coleman on the series, Power, and as Darius Morrison on the series Boss. He has since pursued a singing career, performing around the world. He got married to the Tanzanian singer and rapper Vanessa Mdee in 2023. The Chi premiered on January 7, 2018, on Showtime and has found a niche audience. The series was renewed for a seventh season in May 2024.