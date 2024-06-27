ADVERTISEMENT
NFVCB warns filmmakers, skit makers against content that depicts same-sex relations

Kome Nathaniel

The National Film and Video Censors Board warns filmmakers and content creators.

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB)
The agency highlighted its concern over the activities of certain “unscrupulous” filmmakers and skit makers. It specifically pointed out same-sex content on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

The NFVCB reminded filmmakers and skit makers that any direct or indirect portrayal of same-sex relationships is considered a violation of Nigerian Law.

The statement read partly, “Filmmakers/Content Creators should be reminded that it is an offence to directly or indirectly make public show (exhibition) of same-sex relationship in Nigeria.”

It further stressed that without first receiving classification from the NFVCB, it is unlawful to distribute or display any film content, including skits and musical videos.

It is also an offence to distribute or exhibit any Film or Video content including skits and musical videos on any platform without recourse to the National Film and Video Censors Board for classification,” the statement reads.

In the statement, the NFVCB assured the public that it would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to uphold the law.

The Board therefore wishes to state categorically that we are working with relevant security agencies to track the individuals and production companies involved, and will stop at nothing to make sure they face the full wrath of the law,” the statement reads.

Kome Nathaniel

