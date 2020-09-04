New series to look out for this September on DStv Premium

With full access to sports, movies, award shows, TV shows and so much more. This month is packed essentially with new series and movie titles for your utmost entertainment.

Here are new series to expect on M-Net channel 101:

Inconceivable (Starts 3 Sept)

Inconceivable is the story of two women who’ve been best friends since high school, now at the centre of a group of female friends, all in their mid-thirties and facing the first few years of getting pregnant and child-rearing while each holding down their very demanding jobs. In the midst of this group of friends is a lingering affair, a struggle with infertility, fierce competitiveness, even fiercer love, and something unthinkable. Get set to go on a ride with these friends and find out the unthinkable. Don’t miss this show tonight at 9:00pm.

FBI Most Wanted (Starts 16 Sept)

From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind "FBI" and the "Law & Order" franchise comes, "FBI: Most Wanted". This is a high-stakes drama focusing on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Emmy (Airs 21 Sept)

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will honour the best in U.S. prime time television programming from June 1, 2019 until May 31, 2020. The ceremony was originally to be held at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be a virtual experience. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Its excitement all the way as one our very own, Yvonne Orji has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in her role as Molly Carter on the HBO series Insecure.

Legacy (Starts 21 Sept)

Legacy is a new telenovela from South Africa, the story is centred on Sebastian Price (played by the seasoned Lotz), who built an upmarket investment empire in his early twenties. Now he is a silver fox approaching retirement and it is clear that a family member will soon have to take over the reins. But who will it be? And, at what cost?

I am The Night (Starts 22 Sept)

This limited suspense drama "I Am the Night" is inspired by true events, telling the tale of teenager Fauna Hodel, who was given away at birth. The mystery of Fauna's origin has never greatly affected her, until one day she discovers something that makes her question everything. An investigation leads Fauna to reporter Jay Singletary, and together they follow a trail that ends at the doorstep of infamous gynaecologist, Dr George Hodel, a man involved in some of Hollywood's darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.

New series to look out for this September on DStv Premium

World On Fire (Starts 24 Sept)

Helen Hunt and Sean Bean star in this sweeping historical drama that follows the intertwined lives of ordinary civilians from Britain, Poland, France, and Germany, during World War II. The series traces the fates of several families from 1939-1940, from the Nazi invasion of Poland to the fall of Paris and beyond. Each of the characters are from different backgrounds and countries, and play different roles in the war, but are ultimately united by their struggle to survive in difficult circumstances.

Mrs America (28 Sept)

Mrs America, a mini-series is loosely based on the story of a movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash, which was led by conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly played by Blanchett. Through the eyes of the women in that era, the series will explore how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 1970s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and permanently shifted the American political landscape.

Don’t miss this weekend’s movies on M-Net channel 101 both at 9pm:

Her Only Choice (5 Sept)

A woman is faced with a choice to fight for her life or sacrifice it for another. After years of infertility, a newly expectant mother is diagnosed with a life-altering disease.

This heart gripping movie is sure to make anyone appreciate life and love.

Line of Duty (6 Sept)

A troubled but decent police officer, Frank Penny (Aaron Eckhart) messes up an anti-kidnap operation by killing the kidnapper who was about to pick the ransom in a public square. The hostage is the 11-year-old daughter of the police chief. It is a race against time to find the hostage before she dies.

