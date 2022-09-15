New Season of Big Brother to feature Nigerian & South African housemates

In a statement to press, Multichoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe disclosed that the new season of the show will feature housemates from Nigeria and South Africa, a new move to bring on new and exciting entertainment to the fan-favourite show.

The latest announcement comes barely a month to the season finale of the show's seventh season tagged 'Level Up'. With 13 housemates currently running for this year's N100 million grand prize, the show has entertained fans with unexpected twists and turns.