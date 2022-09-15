RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

New Season of Big Brother to feature Nigerian & South African housemates

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

According to Multichoice, the show's 8th season will showcase exciting changes.

Multichoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe [Broadcast Media Africa]
Multichoice Nigeria CEO John Ugbe [Broadcast Media Africa]

The organizers of hit reality TV show, Big Brother Nigeria, have unveiled a major highlight for the next season.

Recommended articles

In a statement to press, Multichoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe disclosed that the new season of the show will feature housemates from Nigeria and South Africa, a new move to bring on new and exciting entertainment to the fan-favourite show.

The latest announcement comes barely a month to the season finale of the show's seventh season tagged 'Level Up'. With 13 housemates currently running for this year's N100 million grand prize, the show has entertained fans with unexpected twists and turns.

Season seven got off to an exciting start in August with 22 housemates split in two levels. In an unprecedented move, Big Brother introduced two fake housemates and two riders. The season also saw a surprise eviction and a disqualification in its second week.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nick Cannon welcomes 9th child

Nick Cannon welcomes 9th child

New Season of Big Brother to feature Nigerian & South African housemates

New Season of Big Brother to feature Nigerian & South African housemates

Ranking 9ice's Top 30 songs [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Ranking 9ice's Top 30 songs [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Naija Star Search: VJ Adams unveiled as host as main show begins

Naija Star Search: VJ Adams unveiled as host as main show begins

BBNaija 7: Chomzy drags Phyna and Groovy for 'betraying' Beauty

BBNaija 7: Chomzy drags Phyna and Groovy for 'betraying' Beauty

Who did it first?: The battle over the importation of Amapiano

Who did it first?: The battle over the importation of Amapiano

Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage lead Nigerian nominees for AFRIMA 2022 [See Full List]

Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage lead Nigerian nominees for AFRIMA 2022 [See Full List]

Mo’Believe shares new single 'Père'

Mo’Believe shares new single 'Père'

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Trending

Big Brother Naija season 7 [Instagram]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

Deji Morafa BBNaija season 7 fake housemate [Instagram/dejimorafa]

BBNaija 7: I p**d on the bathroom floor for Biggie's task -fake housemate Deji

Bella, Sheggz and Rachel [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Tempers flare as Rachel clashes with “Mr and Mrs Ikoyi”

Phyna slams Sheggz and Bella [Bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Who raised you? - Phyna slams Bella and Sheggz in food fight