Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film, ‘Hijack '93,’ premiering this October

Building on the success of previous Play Network films such as Blood Vessel and Glamour Girls, Hijack ‘93 highlights Netflix’s dedication to showcasing authentic Nigerian stories.

READ ALSO: The Weekend Sets New Nollywood Milestone with 16 AMAA Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie is a fictional retelling inspired by the 1993 hijacking of a Nigerian Airways flight by a group of teenagers. “Such historic events are essential to our nation’s history and must be shared with future generations,” said Charles Okpaleke, producer and co-founder of Play Network Studios.

“Hijack '93 is a fictional retelling inspired by the real-life hijacking of a Nigerian Airways flight in 1993 by a group of Nigerian teenagers. These pivotal events, which shaped our nation’s history, risk being forgotten over time. As a filmmaker, my goal is to preserve and share authentic African stories with a global audience,” Okpaleke added.