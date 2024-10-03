ADVERTISEMENT
The Weekend Sets New Nollywood Milestone with 16 AMAA Nominations

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The thriller is produced by Uche Okocha and written by Egbemawei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu & Frederick Anyaegbunam.

The Weekend Sets New Nollywood Milestone with 16 AMAA Nominations [@Instagram/@theweekendfilm]
The Weekend Sets New Nollywood Milestone with 16 AMAA Nominations [@Instagram/@theweekendfilm]

This was revealed during the nominees' announcement at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos. This recognition solidifies The Weekend as a landmark achievement for Trino Motion Pictures, pushing the boundaries of African cinema and contributing to the rising stature of Nollywood on the global stage.

"The Weekend film has just earned 16 AMAA nominations—a first in @ammaawards 20-year history. I'm feeling all sorts of emotions right now. Grateful for the recognition, and a huge congratulations to the entire team!" the post said.

Since its nationwide release on the 30th of August, 2024, The Weekend has captivated local and international audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Beyond its commercial success, The Weekend has gained critical acclaim at prestigious international film festivals. It is the only Nollywood film to premiere this year at renowned festivals like Tribeca, Cordillera, and SLASH Film Festivals. It will also feature at the highly anticipated 24th Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 8-17, 2024, and the prestigious 68th BFI London Film Festival (LFF) in partnership with American Express on October 9-20, 2024.

In a press statement, The Weekend producer Uche Okocha shared his enthusiasm about the AMAA nominations. "This recognition from AMAA reflects the brilliance of the director, the exceptional performances of the cast, and the ingenuity of our crew members. We are incredibly proud of our achievements and appreciate the jury for acknowledging our hard work and commitment to telling unique African stories," he said.

The film's 16 AMAA nominations span a wide array of prestigious categories, including: Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best, Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film, Achievement in Screenplay, Achievement in Editing, Achievement in Cinematography, Achievement in Sound, Achievement in Visual Effects, Achievement in Soundtrack, Achievement in Makeup, Achievement in Costume Design, and Achievement in Production Design.

With its blend of psychological intrigue, cultural resonance, and technical excellence, The Weekend continues to elevate Nollywood, firmly establishing it as a film reckoned with globally.

Other Nollywood films nominated are Jagun Jagun for the Ousmane Sembene AMAA 2024 Award For Best Film In An African Language, and Kenneth Gyang’s This is Lagos for AMAA 2024 Award For Achievement In Soundtrack.

See full list here

