RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix subscribers may soon be charged extra for password-sharing

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A test launch will be conducted in three countries- Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

Netflix
Netflix

Netflix is reportedly set to launch a test which will see its subscribers pay an additional fee for users outside their household.

Recommended articles

According to Variety, the test which is the streamer's latest attempt to curb illicit password sharing, will first launch in three countries - Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

Speaking on the new move, Netflix's Director of Product Innovation Chengyi Long shared: "Netflix will let members who share their accounts with people outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.” It, however, remains unclear if the test will be explored in other countries.

Password sharing is arguably one of the streamer's biggest concerns with multiple attempts proofing unsuccessful.

According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household'.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido promises to gift N20M to 20 lucky Nigerians

Davido promises to gift N20M to 20 lucky Nigerians

Netflix subscribers may soon be charged extra for password-sharing

Netflix subscribers may soon be charged extra for password-sharing

Kanye West says he is worried Pete Davidson will get Kim Kardashian ‘hooked on drugs’

Kanye West says he is worried Pete Davidson will get Kim Kardashian ‘hooked on drugs’

Sharon Ojong to debut short film ‘Children Of God' for 2022 Collection

Sharon Ojong to debut short film ‘Children Of God' for 2022 Collection

KAP Academy opens application for film and television training

KAP Academy opens application for film and television training

The greatest African musicians of all time

The greatest African musicians of all time

Kylie Jenner says she’s struggling after giving birth

Kylie Jenner says she’s struggling after giving birth

Davido laments cost of clearing his Lamborghini from the port, says Nigeria needs prayers

Davido laments cost of clearing his Lamborghini from the port, says Nigeria needs prayers

2Face Idibia builds multimillion music studio for OAU

2Face Idibia builds multimillion music studio for OAU

Trending

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

Producers paid me N10- N30k for roles - Nollywood veteran Fabian Adibe

Fabian Adibe in 'Staff of Odo' [YouTube]

Cardi B pulls out from first leading role in 'Assisted Living'

Cardi B

Finally! Meet The Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax