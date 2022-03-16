Netflix subscribers may soon be charged extra for password-sharing

According to Variety, the test which is the streamer's latest attempt to curb illicit password sharing, will first launch in three countries - Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

Speaking on the new move, Netflix's Director of Product Innovation Chengyi Long shared: "Netflix will let members who share their accounts with people outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.” It, however, remains unclear if the test will be explored in other countries.

Password sharing is arguably one of the streamer's biggest concerns with multiple attempts proofing unsuccessful.