Anticipate these exciting titles to watch this October

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Get ready to see these movies this month.

Here is your first look at 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & The Aircraft' [Instagram/Charlesofplay]
As October unfolds, Nollywood continues to deliver various films rich in Nigerian culture, storytelling, and artistry. This month, audiences can look forward to a mix of gripping dramas, romantic comedies, and thrilling tales that reflect contemporary issues while providing entertainment.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to some notable Nollywood titles this October.

If you love movies that portray sisterhood, friendship and financial literacy, the TSMW is the series for you. The seven-episode series adaptation premiered on Netflix in September 2021 and will return for its second season, debuting on October 10, 2024. From writer, bestselling author & executive producer Arese Ugwu, The Smart Money Woman is a financial literacy comedy-drama following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Lagos, Nigeria, the mecca of culture in Nigeria. Directed by Wande Thomas & Bunmi Ajakaiye, the series features some of Nollywood’s great talents including Osas Ighodaro, Toni Tones, Ini Dima-Okojie, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Timini Egbuson, Eso Dike, Seun Ajayi, Tania Omotayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Eku Edewor, Tobi Bakre, Bolanle Olukanni, Jesse Suntele, and Eby Eno.

Earlier in September, Ted Abudu, writer and director of the film, announced the release of her new movie, 'A Night in 2005' which is set to premiere in cinemas on October 11, 2024. She described it as “an epic drama of love, friendship, and family.”

She has also unveiled the cast members of the project. They include Ini Dinma-Okojie, Efa Iwara, Bimbo Akintola, Ireti Doyle, Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Taye Arimoro, Laura Pepple, Susan Pwajok, Shamz Garuba, Demi Banwo, Olaiya Kayode Aderupoko, Modesinuola Ogundiwin, Timilehin Ojeola, Inem King, Harriet Akintola, Daniella Peters, and Chris Akwarandu Esther Amanda-Jacob.

Transitioning from music directing to film isn’t strange but uncommon. Nigerian music video director and filmmaker Clarence Abiodun Peters released the official trailer of his upcoming TV Series set to be released on Netflix on October 11. The series is a supernatural drama that captures the lives of Nigerians living in an unpredictable country, terrified by the government policies and how the people navigate them.

The series stars Jide Kosoko, Gabriel Afolayan, Jiyan Babaoja, Zack Orji, Meg Otanwa, and Scarlett Gomez.

If you loved the visual effect in Breath of Life, then you should look forward to 3 Working Days. Jerry Ossai earlier in the year, announced the cast members for his upcoming film, 3 Working Days, to premiere this October 18, 2024. The cast members include Uzor Arukwe, Nancy Isime, and Deyemi Okanlawon

The Uprising is the third installment of the Wives on Strike franchise which was first released in 2016 followed by a sequel in 2018. The satire follows a group of women who deny their husbands sex in a bid to motivate them to advocate for a young girl who was forced into marriage with an older man by her father. This revolution also becomes a protest against gender-based violence in the community. Although humorous, it incites critical conversation around important issues women face. Produced by Tomi Adeoye and Omoni Oboli, the movie features a star-studded cast including, Omoni Oboli, Hilda Dokubo, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma Mc Dermott, Bukunmi “Kiekie” Adeaga-Ilori, Okey Bakassi, May Yul Edochie, Julius Agwu, Elvin Ibru, Segun Arinze, Sani Musa Danja, Kalu Igwe, Femi Branch, Emeka Okoye, Tomi Wategbe, and Folaremi Agunbiade.

My Fairytale Wedding is a rom-com 3-part movie that captures the unique experiences of modern-day African women. It revolves around a 29-year-old woman who, in a desperate bid to find love, turns to the strange powers of ‘kayanmata’—a love potion from an affluent seller.

Ini Edo and Ramsey Nuoah play lead roles, personifying characters with the challenges of modern love, the complexities of relationships, and the dynamics of Nigerian wedding traditions. According to the official logline, My Fairytale Wedding “delivers love, laughter and a sprinkle of magic” and offers “a refreshing reimagining of classic fairy tales, infused with African heart and soul and set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria.”

Produced by Play Network Studios, this movie is a fictional retelling inspired by the 1993 hijacking of a Nigerian Airways flight by a group of teenagers.

“Hijack '93 is a fictional retelling inspired by the real-life hijacking of a Nigerian Airways flight in 1993 by a group of Nigerian teenagers. These pivotal events, which shaped our nation’s history, risk being forgotten over time. Paul Okpaleke CEO of Play Studios said.

The film boasts a stellar lineup that includes industry veterans and newcomers. Known faces include Bob Manuel, John Dumelo, Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime, Jemima Osunde, and Efa Iwara, and we see debut performances from Adam Garba, Allison Emmanuel, Oluwaseyi Akinola, and Nnamdi Agbo who star as the hijackers.

From the producers of the multi-award-winning movie, Breath of Life comes Soft Love. The trailer gives us a glimpse into a cross-cultural romantic journey that explores love, identity, and the complexities of relationships. It premieres on October 25th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Soft Love is a love story that explores how different cultures navigate the complexities of coming together.

Premiering on Prime Video on October 30, 2024, The Men’s Club Season 5 titled New Gen returns with fresh faces and familiar faces with double drama. This new generation of friends navigates love, business, and betrayal.

“The Men's Club 5 (New Gen) Trailer - Lanre, Louis Tayo and Aminu are back trying to navigate their love lives, (grown & sexy) introducing Kashope, Francis, Tokini and Obinna (young wild & free?)This season is double the drama! Coming to @primevideo,” its official post stated. The series features incredible cast members including Efa Iwara, Baaj Adebule, Etim Affiong, Chuks Joseph, Paul Nnadiekwe, and Saga Adeolu.

