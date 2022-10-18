Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Akay Mason’s ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Nigerian movie production company, Bleeding Art has kicked off production for its first feature film, titled Love In A Pandemic.
The drama is set for a 2023 theatrical debut.
Directed by Akay Mason (Superstar, Day Of Destiny and Elevator Baby), Love in a Pandemic stars Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese, Ronke Odusanya, Uche Montana, Eso Dike and Uche Obunse.
The film written by Bolanle Ayodele, Amaka Chidoka and Abosi Ogba, captures a love story which happens amidst one of the most unforgettable moments in human history, the Covid-19 Pandemic. It follows the story of Bolanle who meets Alex, the man of her dreams but how does their new flame survive the uncertain world of a pandemic?
Love in a Pandemic is produced by Kemepade Bedford and Vincent Eseni with Vincent Eseni, Eyitayo Chado and Bedford credited as executive producers.
