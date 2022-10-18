RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Akay Mason’s ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The drama is set for a 2023 theatrical debut.

BTS from ‘Love in a Pandemic’
BTS from ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Nigerian movie production company, Bleeding Art has kicked off production for its first feature film, titled Love In A Pandemic.

Read Also

Directed by Akay Mason (Superstar, Day Of Destiny and Elevator Baby), Love in a Pandemic stars Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese, Ronke Odusanya, Uche Montana, Eso Dike and Uche Obunse.

BTS from ‘Love in a Pandemic’
BTS from ‘Love in a Pandemic’ Pulse Nigeria

The film written by Bolanle Ayodele, Amaka Chidoka and Abosi Ogba, captures a love story which happens amidst one of the most unforgettable moments in human history, the Covid-19 Pandemic. It follows the story of Bolanle who meets Alex, the man of her dreams but how does their new flame survive the uncertain world of a pandemic?

Love in a Pandemic is produced by Kemepade Bedford and Vincent Eseni with Vincent Eseni, Eyitayo Chado and Bedford credited as executive producers.

See more photos:

BTS from ‘Love in a Pandemic’
BTS from ‘Love in a Pandemic’ Pulse Nigeria
BTS from ‘Love in a Pandemic’
BTS from ‘Love in a Pandemic’ Pulse Nigeria
Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Akay Mason’s ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Akay Mason’s ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Here’s a first-look at Adenike Adebayo’s ‘Ch3mistry’

Here’s a first-look at Adenike Adebayo’s ‘Ch3mistry’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Watch the official trailer for Izu Ojukwu's period drama '4.4.44'

Watch the official trailer for Izu Ojukwu's period drama '4.4.44'

Prime Video Nigeria closes out 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' with a drone show

Prime Video Nigeria closes out 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' with a drone show

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ retains top spot, Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool' climbs to NO.3 on TurnTable Top 100

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ retains top spot, Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool' climbs to NO.3 on TurnTable Top 100

Fave drops snippet for upcoming single 'Scatta'

Fave drops snippet for upcoming single 'Scatta'

The family of Abimbola, late wife of celebrity car dealer IVD releases public statement on her death

The family of Abimbola, late wife of celebrity car dealer IVD releases public statement on her death

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ ranks No.1 globally on Netflix

oscars

Oscars directs Nigerian Selection Committee to revote amid crisis

Sugar Rush 2 filming in Johannesburg [Instagram/jadeosiberu]

Filming kicks off for 'Sugar Rush' sequel

Nigeria cinemas generate N495m as revenue for September 2022. [Guardian]

Nigeria cinemas generate N495m as revenue for September 2022