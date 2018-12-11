Pulse.ng logo
Nancy Isime back in Nigeria after 12 days of shoot in Norway

Nancy Isime returned to Nigeria after working on the set of a Norwagian movie, 'The Department of Applied Chemistry,' where she is the female lead act.

  Published:
Nancy Isime has returned to Nigeria after working 12 days on the set of an international production, 'The Department of Applied Chemistry.'

Nancy Isime was casted alongside Zimbabwean born American actor, Michael Maponga, in the Norwegian movie.

Speaking on the her appearance on the set, the actress and show host said, 'I couldn't be more thankful to be part of this amazing project. What an exhilarating experience! Shout out to every single person both behind and in front of the cameras. I look forward to spending more time with them all when we return to set.'

The 'Hire a woman' actress left Nigeria on November 25, 2018 for the movie set, which has locations in different parts of Oslo in Norway that include, Nordstrand, Tøyen, and Bergen.

The movie with a working title, 'The Department of Applied Chemistry,' has Maponga taking the lead role while Nancy is the female lead act.

According to an actress on the set, Jannike Grut, the movie has an assemblage of cast and crew from Nigeria, US, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, Spain, Norway, Sweden and Germany.

Grut further said the movie deals with the abuse of people longing for a better life outside their country of birth and based on true events.

