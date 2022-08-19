RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Movie recommendation of the week: Niyi Akinmolayan's The Arbitration

Babatunde Lawal

It's the weekend, work is sorted, no pending deadlines, then you're ready for a relaxing weekend.

The Arbitration [Netflix]
The Arbitration [Netflix]

Grab a popcorn, get on the couch or wherever makes you comfortable. What's a better way to stay warm through a rainy weekend than a rock-solid movie recommendation?

Recommended articles

While you were out working during the week, we were also hard at work just to make sure that your weekend is as relaxing as possible.

Movie Title: The Arbitration

Year: 2016

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1h 40mins

Cast: OC Ukeje, Adesua Etomi, Iretiola Doyle and Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama.

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Where to watch: Netflix

The Arbitration is a Nigerian film, written by Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. The film was produced in 2016 by Chinaza Onuzo, Omotayo Adeola, and Zulu Oyibo. It stars OC Ukeje, Adesua Etomi, Iretiola Doyle and Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama.

The film follows the story of Gbenga (OC Ukeje), who is a successful and likeable entrepreneur, running a very profitable tech company. He is the defendant in a lawsuit filed by Dara (Adesua Etomi), a computer engineer, whose talent helped Gbenga's company acquire the height it's reached.

The two colleagues were lovers until Gbenga discovered his wife (Beverly Naya) was pregnant with their supposed-to-be first child and this crashed the relationship.

Her lawsuit seeks compensation for those accounts, and Dara sues Gbenga for coercing her into sex. The story revealed that there are three sides to a story. Your. Mine. The Truth. .

The film was released in Nigerian cinemas on 12 August 2016. It also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It opened to a lot of good reviews. Many film critics still consider it the filmmaker's best film.

The Arbitration is available for streaming on Netflix

Watch trailer here:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Music discovery platform Shazam turns 20

Music discovery platform Shazam turns 20

Movie recommendation of the week: Niyi Akinmolayan's The Arbitration

Movie recommendation of the week: Niyi Akinmolayan's The Arbitration

Bimbo Ademoye debuts YouTube comedy series ‘Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion’

Bimbo Ademoye debuts YouTube comedy series ‘Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion’

BNXN reveals tracklist for next album 'Bad Since 97'

BNXN reveals tracklist for next album 'Bad Since 97'

Showmax debuts trailer for fantasy series ‘Blood Psalms’ in collaboration with Canal+

Showmax debuts trailer for fantasy series ‘Blood Psalms’ in collaboration with Canal+

Spotify announces Nigerian artist, Magixx as Fresh Finds artist for August

Spotify announces Nigerian artist, Magixx as Fresh Finds artist for August

Joeboy shares new single, 'Contour'

Joeboy shares new single, 'Contour'

'I want the world to know there exists a legendary rapper out of Africa,' M.I Abaga says on his new album

'I want the world to know there exists a legendary rapper out of Africa,' M.I Abaga says on his new album

Legendary Rapper M.I Abaga drops 7th studio album 'The Guy'

Legendary Rapper M.I Abaga drops 7th studio album 'The Guy'

Trending

Deji & ChiChi bbnaija housemates [bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

Phyna and Groovy had a passionate session under the duvet [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Beauty’s fans weep as Phyna replaces her under the duvet with Groovy

BBNaija season 7 housemates at Saturday night party [Instagram/dstvnigeria]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 4)

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: I make up to 100k per night from being hype woman - Phyna