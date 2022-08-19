Movie recommendation of the week: Niyi Akinmolayan's The Arbitration

While you were out working during the week, we were also hard at work just to make sure that your weekend is as relaxing as possible.

Movie Title: The Arbitration

Year: 2016

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1h 40mins

Cast: OC Ukeje, Adesua Etomi, Iretiola Doyle and Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama.

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Where to watch: Netflix

The Arbitration is a Nigerian film, written by Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. The film was produced in 2016 by Chinaza Onuzo, Omotayo Adeola, and Zulu Oyibo. It stars OC Ukeje, Adesua Etomi, Iretiola Doyle and Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama.

The film follows the story of Gbenga (OC Ukeje), who is a successful and likeable entrepreneur, running a very profitable tech company. He is the defendant in a lawsuit filed by Dara (Adesua Etomi), a computer engineer, whose talent helped Gbenga's company acquire the height it's reached.

The two colleagues were lovers until Gbenga discovered his wife (Beverly Naya) was pregnant with their supposed-to-be first child and this crashed the relationship.

Her lawsuit seeks compensation for those accounts, and Dara sues Gbenga for coercing her into sex. The story revealed that there are three sides to a story. Your. Mine. The Truth. .

The film was released in Nigerian cinemas on 12 August 2016. It also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. It opened to a lot of good reviews. Many film critics still consider it the filmmaker's best film.

The Arbitration is available for streaming on Netflix