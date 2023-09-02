Movie in the Park's summer edition was the perfect fusion of sports, movies

Hosted at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event saw attendees dawn various attires like jerseys, golfing outfits, basketball jersey and so much more to match the enthralling sport themed set up.

From basketball hoops, foosball to table tennis , attendees had the intimate sporty experience engaging in different sport activities.

Following the movie screening, attendees danced and merry as the line of up DJs entertained them during the highly talked about after party.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the themed experience , one of the organizers, Ayorinde Olabamiji was quoted saying "This has to be my favorite MIP. Just seeing people on their sporty attire just gives me the chills. I’m glad people keep showing out whenever we bring up a theme.

In a bid to reward devoted attendees, one of the event sponsors, Pepsi gave out 200,000 to the best dressed at the experience.

PalmPay also rewarded big spenders with 100,00 naira cash price.

This edition was sponsored by Star Radler, Wild Turkey, Pepsi, Desperado, PalmPay, Rockstar Energy Drink, Oraimo, Golden penny, Trace, Twenties Tribe, Brila FM, Clout Africa, Days&nites and Pulse.

