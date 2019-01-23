Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has expressed delight at the 2019 Oscars nomination saying most of the movies she nominated made the list of nominees.

The actress, on her Instagram page, told her followers and fans how she voted as a member of The Academy in generating the Oscars nominee list. The Oscars nominees list was announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2018, by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross.

However, the ‘Alter Ego’ star expressed sadness that no African movie made it to the nominees' list.

ALSO READ: Here are the 2019 Oscars' nominees list

“Wasn’t So Excited No African Movie made it! Someday soon we will Be doing this for Africans!” she wrote.

Omotola was announced a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2018 alongside filmmaker and the brain behind ‘Battleground’, and ‘Tinsel’, Femi Odugbemi.