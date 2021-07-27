RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the Professor in chains in new 'Money Heist' season 5 teaser

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The anticipated season finale will debut in two parts with the first scheduled for September.

Álvaro Morte aka The Professor in 'Money Heist' [Instagram/LaCasadePapel]

Netflix has released a brand new teaser for the season finale of 'Money Heist' and it's got fans buzzing.

The new teaser features Álvaro Morte aka The Professor handcuffed, in chains. It appears that the heist mastermind has met his waterloo and now at the mercy of Inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). Thing is we might never be certain till the first part of the season starts on September 3 with the concluding part on December 3, 2021.

The new season will also see actors Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente , Esther Acebo, Pedro Alonso reprise their roles.

Watch the teaser:

www.instagram.com

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Watch the Professor in chains in new 'Money Heist' season 5 teaser

