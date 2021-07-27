Netflix has released a brand new teaser for the season finale of 'Money Heist' and it's got fans buzzing.
Watch the Professor in chains in new 'Money Heist' season 5 teaser
The anticipated season finale will debut in two parts with the first scheduled for September.
The new teaser features Álvaro Morte aka The Professor handcuffed, in chains. It appears that the heist mastermind has met his waterloo and now at the mercy of Inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). Thing is we might never be certain till the first part of the season starts on September 3 with the concluding part on December 3, 2021.
The new season will also see actors Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente , Esther Acebo, Pedro Alonso reprise their roles.
Watch the teaser:
