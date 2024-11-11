Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year

The 18th edition of The Future Awards Africa tagged ‘Celebrating the Great and Daring’ honoured achievements of young Africans who are breaking boundaries and reshaping the continent’s future through technology, media and other ways.

The nominees for the Prize for Film included Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist), Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink), Tola Okodugha, Fadamana Okwong, Feyifunmi Oginni of which Akinkunle Michael (Ama Psalmist) emerged winner.

From pioneering entrepreneurs to groundbreaking creatives, the nominees for this year’s event represented a cross-section of the continent’s brightest minds and boldest talents. The nominees’ list spanned 23 categories, including education, law, professional service, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology, photography, acting, and music. TFAA celebrates young people between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievements in the year under consideration.