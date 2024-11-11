Genoveva Umeh bags The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Prize for Acting

Recommended articles
As the African film industry continues its rise on the global stage, platforms like The Future Awards Africa play a vital role in recognising and nurturing emerging talents. Known as one of Africa’s most prestigious awards, TFAA shines a spotlight on young change-makers, innovators, and visionaries across various fields. In the film and acting category, the awards celebrate young actors and filmmakers who are pushing the boundaries of storytelling and also reshaping the global perception of African cinema.
Themed ‘Celebrating the Great and Daring,’ the nominees’ list spans 23 categories, including education, law, professional service, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology, photography, acting, and music.
In this year’s edition, The Future Awards Africa honed in on individuals who have made significant strides in film and acting despite the challenges facing the industry. Umeh, a British–Nigerian Actress who gained popularity for her role in Nigeria's first Netflix original crime thriller series Blood Sisters and won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2024 AMVCA for her role in the Prime Video Original, Breath of Life emerged winner for the prize of acting award. The nominees in the same category included Uche Montana, Mike Afolarin, Kayode Ojuolape, and Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze).