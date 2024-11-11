Genoveva Umeh bags The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Prize for Acting

As the African film industry continues its rise on the global stage, platforms like The Future Awards Africa play a vital role in recognising and nurturing emerging talents. Known as one of Africa’s most prestigious awards, TFAA shines a spotlight on young change-makers, innovators, and visionaries across various fields. In the film and acting category, the awards celebrate young actors and filmmakers who are pushing the boundaries of storytelling and also reshaping the global perception of African cinema.

Themed ‘Celebrating the Great and Daring,’ the nominees’ list spans 23 categories, including education, law, professional service, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology, photography, acting, and music.

