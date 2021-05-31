Mercy Johnson confirms new season of cooking show 'Mercy's Menu'
The show's first season premiered in 2019.
The show which premiered back in 2019 with the star actress hosting celebrities as they cook and discuss never shared before moments in their lives. The show recorded a number of viral moments.
Though it is unclear if the new season will premiere on YouTube like the first season, Johnson announced filming has begun with film producer and actress, Mary Remmy Njoku confirmed as the first guest of the season.
Recall Johnson took a major break from the show to welcome her fourth child in 2020. The show saw celebrity guests including Liz Benson, Maraji, Niniola, Omawumi, Chigul among others.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng