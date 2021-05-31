RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mercy Johnson confirms new season of cooking show 'Mercy's Menu'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The show's first season premiered in 2019.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie [Instagram/mercyjohnsonokojie]

Mercy Johnson-Okojie's cooking show 'Mercy's Menu' is returning for its second season over a year after its first season debut.

The show which premiered back in 2019 with the star actress hosting celebrities as they cook and discuss never shared before moments in their lives. The show recorded a number of viral moments.

ALSO READ: American comedy legend Dave Chappelle says he wants to act in Nollywood movies

Though it is unclear if the new season will premiere on YouTube like the first season, Johnson announced filming has begun with film producer and actress, Mary Remmy Njoku confirmed as the first guest of the season.

Recall Johnson took a major break from the show to welcome her fourth child in 2020. The show saw celebrity guests including Liz Benson, Maraji, Niniola, Omawumi, Chigul among others.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

