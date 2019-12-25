Mercy Aigbe plays a dual role in her new film, '77 Bullets' as it is released on YouTube few days before the end of 2019.

The actress takes on a dual roles of the leader of a criminal gang as well as a lawyer in the film, which also features BON Awards Best Actor in a leading role Yoruba, Ibrahim Yekini.

Afeez Eniola, Mercy Aigbe and Adebayo Tijani on the set of '77 Bullets' [Instagram/mercilicious]

Directed by Adebayo Tijani, ‘77 Bullets’ features Mercy Aigbe, Temitope Solaja, Ibrahim Yekini, Eniola Ajao, Titi Osinowo, Bimbo Afolayan, Eniola Afeez, Taiwo Ibikunle, and Adeniyi Johnson.

Aigbe further revealed that the film is scheduled for release on YouTube on December 20, 2019.

Mercy Aigbe’s last film was ‘Victims’, which starred Olu Jacobs and Seun Akindele in 2015.