Mediabxng and R & R Entertainment partner to support Nigerian filmmakers

Attendees included president emeritus of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria, Zik Zulu, vice president of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria, Queen Blessing Ebigieson, president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, Victor Okhai, director SuperScreen TV, IK Osazuwa, veteran Nollywood actor and producer, Sonny McDon-W, and Frederick Atigogo among others.

Pulse Nigeria

Julius Osumah, the managing director and chief executive officer of Mediabxng said that the Nigerian movie industry, widely known as Nollywood, “is in a state of need, malnourishment and lack of support, further fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, unsatisfactory support structures from the government and insecurity.”

“We simply want to create a win-win gateway to multiple streaming platforms across Europe and America. The purpose is to help producers and directors get their movies on international platforms at a deserved price with the recognition and above all, much needed continued reward based on growth, usage and reach,” he added.

In a video message delivered from the United States, Robert Ross Esq, chairman and chief executive officer of R&R Entertainment said: “R&R Entertainment PLLC a boutique entertainment firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC and London, has partnered with Mediabxng to offer all aspiring producers, directors and writers with synchronized and licensing opportunities to showcase their work and creative process to all of the video streaming platforms and digital service providers here in the states.”

Pulse Nigeria

“Our approach and relationships allow your work to be seen and protected while being shopped for possible placement and/ or purchased via the entities we have access to. I look forward to seeing all the hard work that you've toiled and made to show the masses,” he concluded.

About Mediabxng

Mediabxng is a Lagos-based media marketing company catering to international media organisations. Mediabxng was set-up to serve media across multiple platforms namely, shopping, enabled TV, video-on-demand, and social TV. It also offers satellite TV contracting, talent management, public relations and content marketing services.

Mediabxng is also a strategic partner to R & R Entertainment LLC, that for over 20 years has successfully negotiated deals for its clients with big names such as Sony Pictures, Warner Records and the Viacom Parent Company.

About R&R Entertainment

“We’ve been a “BOUTIQUE” company since the very beginning” says Robert Ross Chairman and CEO of R&R Entertainment LLC. Behind every great artist is a great team. A team that consists of talented individuals who are high-powered, assertive and seem to have the ability to create iconic figures that the world so adores. Comprehensive strategy and an aligned squad are the key ingredient.

While everyone plays a significant role, none is more important than that of the legal representation side of the business. What we like to refer to as "THE ENTERTAINMENT ATTORNEY.”

Robert Ross has managed to take a dream and manifest it into a full-blown lucrative, very high-end and in demand product that has a character all on it’s own and has managed to captivate the industry in a way that no one has been able to do for years.

In 1995 “The Brand” R&R Entertainment’s main mission was to “Create The Vision Of A Future Artist.” As a noted Business Manager with his main focus on the LEGAL aspect of the business Robert Ross has cultivated a team which are paving a BLUEPRINT for up and coming artists in both the publishing and production genre to MAINTAIN the OWNERSHIP of their respective copyrighted works and Intellectual Property which is so important in these unsettling of times.