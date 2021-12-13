Lowladee’s Netflix rom-com ‘Just in Time’ scoops multiple awards in Kenya

Nominated in four major categories - Best Feature, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress and Best Director, the film emerged winner took home all but the the director's category.

Confirming the film's new feat, Lowladee wrote on Instagram:

"Couldn’t be more proud of the super amazing cast & crew as @justintimemovie went home yesterday with the Best Feature Film at the @kenyafilmcommission Kalasha Awards 2021."

Directed by the 'Plan B' director, the romantic comedy follows the story of a meticulous clerk of a bookstore who suddenly finds herself taking care of her cousin's witty 11-year-old daughter.

In the film's lead role is Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan (who doubles as the film's producer), alongside Mawuli Gavor, Stycie Waweru, Pierra Makena, Blessing Lung’aho, Andreo Kamau, Fidel Maithya among others.