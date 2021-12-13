RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lowladee’s Netflix rom-com ‘Just in Time’ scoops multiple awards in Kenya

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The romantic comedy premiered on Netflix in March 2021.

'Just In Time' is coming to Netflix this March [Instagram/@justintimemovie]
'Just In Time' is coming to Netflix this March [Instagram/@justintimemovie]

Dolapo 'Lowladee' Adeleke's Netflix feature film 'Just in Time' has snagged multiple award wins from Kenya film commission's Kashala 2021 awards.

Recommended articles

Nominated in four major categories - Best Feature, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress and Best Director, the film emerged winner took home all but the the director's category.

Confirming the film's new feat, Lowladee wrote on Instagram:

"Couldn’t be more proud of the super amazing cast & crew as @justintimemovie went home yesterday with the Best Feature Film at the @kenyafilmcommission Kalasha Awards 2021."

Directed by the 'Plan B' director, the romantic comedy follows the story of a meticulous clerk of a bookstore who suddenly finds herself taking care of her cousin's witty 11-year-old daughter.

In the film's lead role is Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan (who doubles as the film's producer), alongside Mawuli Gavor, Stycie Waweru, Pierra Makena, Blessing Lung’aho, Andreo Kamau, Fidel Maithya among others.

'Just in Time' was licensed by Netflix to premiere on the streamer in 2021, nearly two years after its principal photography in Nairobi. The romantic comedy launched on the platform on March 12, 2021.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Marvel debunks Letitia Wright's 'Black Panther' exit & calls to recast T'Challa

Marvel debunks Letitia Wright's 'Black Panther' exit & calls to recast T'Challa

Lowladee’s Netflix rom-com ‘Just in Time’ scoops multiple awards in Kenya

Lowladee’s Netflix rom-com ‘Just in Time’ scoops multiple awards in Kenya

The different sides to Kizz Daniel's 'Pour Me Water' challenge and his infamous 'Cabal' tweet [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

The different sides to Kizz Daniel's 'Pour Me Water' challenge and his infamous 'Cabal' tweet [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Watch Stella Damasus, Nnamdi Kanaga, Tim Meadows in 'Akwụna' official trailer

Watch Stella Damasus, Nnamdi Kanaga, Tim Meadows in 'Akwụna' official trailer

Kim Kardashian finally passes the bar exam after 3 failed attempts

Kim Kardashian finally passes the bar exam after 3 failed attempts

NFVCB moves to ban smoking in Nollywood movies

NFVCB moves to ban smoking in Nollywood movies

Heart releases new single, 'Enjoy'

Heart releases new single, 'Enjoy'

The Unforgivable review: do murderers deserve a second chance?

The Unforgivable review: do murderers deserve a second chance?

BBNaija's Wathoni says she lost major endorsement deal because she isn't 'controversial'

BBNaija's Wathoni says she lost major endorsement deal because she isn't 'controversial'

Trending

Here's a list of YouTube's top 10 creators of 2021

Broda Shaggi among leading YouTube creators of 2021 [Instagram]

‘Salmon, eggs and consuming 8,000 calories every day’ – The Rock shares his daily diet

‘Salmon, eggs and consuming 8,000 calories every day’ – The Rock shares his daily diet

Emeka Ike to launch Nollywood TV channel

Emeka Ike

Toyin Abraham rallies fan support for new 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]