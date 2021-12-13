Dolapo 'Lowladee' Adeleke's Netflix feature film 'Just in Time' has snagged multiple award wins from Kenya film commission's Kashala 2021 awards.
Lowladee’s Netflix rom-com ‘Just in Time’ scoops multiple awards in Kenya
The romantic comedy premiered on Netflix in March 2021.
Nominated in four major categories - Best Feature, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress and Best Director, the film emerged winner took home all but the the director's category.
Confirming the film's new feat, Lowladee wrote on Instagram:
"Couldn’t be more proud of the super amazing cast & crew as @justintimemovie went home yesterday with the Best Feature Film at the @kenyafilmcommission Kalasha Awards 2021."
Directed by the 'Plan B' director, the romantic comedy follows the story of a meticulous clerk of a bookstore who suddenly finds herself taking care of her cousin's witty 11-year-old daughter.
In the film's lead role is Kenyan actress Sarah Hassan (who doubles as the film's producer), alongside Mawuli Gavor, Stycie Waweru, Pierra Makena, Blessing Lung’aho, Andreo Kamau, Fidel Maithya among others.
'Just in Time' was licensed by Netflix to premiere on the streamer in 2021, nearly two years after its principal photography in Nairobi. The romantic comedy launched on the platform on March 12, 2021.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng