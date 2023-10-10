ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Losing Daylight is solving Nollywood's documentation problem one find at a time

Inemesit Udodiong

'Losing Daylight' intends to uncover the film industry's lost history and make it known.

'Losing Daylight' kicks off with a two-day exhibition attended by Falz and other notable personalities [Losing Daylight]
'Losing Daylight' kicks off with a two-day exhibition attended by Falz and other notable personalities [Losing Daylight]

Recommended articles

The inaugural film history exhibition, titled 'Losing Daylight,' featured rare footage, classic movie screenings, movie scripts, historical news publications, iconic posters, video cassettes, and other significant artifacts from the 1930s to present-day Nollywood.

Supported by BoxxCulture, EcoBank Nigeria, change.org and Zikoko, the two-day exhibition allowed the attendees to step into the past and learn how filmmaking started in the country, survived colonisation, found its name and became the force that it is today.

The exhibition focused on the colonial era of the 19th century, the golden age of Nigerian cinema, the era of home video films, and the new Nollywood era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking exclusively with Pulse, Taiwo Adeyemi, the curator emphasised the importance of the exhibition and the 'Losing Daylight' movement.

In his words, "Nollywood presently ranks as the world's second-largest film industry in terms of output, significantly influencing the perspectives, beliefs, and cultural values of millions of Nigerians and Africans. Despite these glossy statistics, its evolution, spanning over a century, remains largely undocumented. As the days go by without addressing this matter, the potential of the Nigerian film industry becomes even more stunted, and a piece of history is lost, quite literally. That’s what we are solving for."

The guests visiting the exhibition included the Consul-General of the Netherlands, Michel Deleen, filmmaker Ema Dosio Deleen, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at WIMBIZ; Wale Ajiboye, Country Director of Change.org; and Femi Banwo, Founding Partner of Banwo & Ighodalo;

Falz the Bahd Guy; internet sensation Layi Wasabi; screenwriter Dami Elebe as well as Nollywood actors Tomi Ojo, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Afolarin, Gbubemi Ejeye, Genoveva Umeh, Folu Storms, Demi Banwo, Koye Kekere-Ekun, and Seun Ajayi were also in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The curator tells Pulse that this is just the beginning, as the exhibition will return from December 10–15, 2023, this time as a multi-dimensional film history festival.

Set to take place at the EcoBank Pan African Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, this festival will feature classic film screenings, a vintage Nollywood fashion showcase, captivating stage plays, engaging panel sessions, a soundtrack concert, and more.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood is filled with Jezebel's daughters - Charles Inojie

Nollywood is filled with Jezebel's daughters - Charles Inojie

Losing Daylight is solving Nollywood's documentation problem one find at a time

Losing Daylight is solving Nollywood's documentation problem one find at a time

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremonies achieve record attendance, deliver over 2.7 million votes

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremonies achieve record attendance, deliver over 2.7 million votes

EFCC arrests 2 suspected fraudsters living in Skales' home

EFCC arrests 2 suspected fraudsters living in Skales' home

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

The young talent who stole the heart of millions with a breathtaking cover

The young talent who stole the heart of millions with a breathtaking cover

5 Nollywood films that helped us understand mental health issues better

5 Nollywood films that helped us understand mental health issues better

Teju Babyface announces the birth of his 3rd child, a girl

Teju Babyface announces the birth of his 3rd child, a girl

The super talented Nissi releases new EP 'Unboxed'

The super talented Nissi releases new EP 'Unboxed'

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Real Housewives of Lagos is on to a great start.

Season 2 premiere of 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' breaks Showmax record

The world of reality shows has always given us amazing acts like Kunle Remi.

Here are 4 of the best Nigerian reality TV shows we have ever had

Africa Magic releases another original TV series titled Chronicles [Instagram/africamagic]

A daring heist goes wrong in new Africa Magic series 'Chronicles'

Bolaji Ogunmola takes on the role of producer and lead act in Anjola. [Website/Shock Ng]

Bolaji Ogunmola is set to release her latest feature film 'Anjola'