On Wednesday, 7th October 2020, the winning 5, Laycon, Dorathy, Nengi, Vee, Neo, star stylist Prince and Tricky Tee paid a courtesy visit to Darling Nigeria.

Darling BBN Housemates Arrival

The former housemates were welcomed warmly by Chitwan Singh (MD, Darling West Africa), and a select few members of the team. Ayodele Otujirin (Head of Marketing, West Africa) spoke about the company’s mission to help the African woman find her beautiful by providing her stylish and affordable hair extension options.

BBN housemates in the conference room

The visit also provided an avenue to present winners of the “Darling Black is Beautiful” task, and the Darling Hairstyling prize, their cheques for the prize money.

Darling BBN

The winners of the Darling “Black is beautiful” task were; Nengi, TrikyTee and Prince. They each went home with one million naira, save for Prince who also bagged the Darling hairstyling reward, which one him an additional one million Naira alongside Vee, who was awarded two million Naira for being the most consistent housemate that used Darling products all through the show.

Darling BBN Prince

Darling BBN Vee

The housemates were gifted also with boxes of their favourite Darling products.

*This is a featured post.