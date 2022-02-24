RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lateef Adedimeji to play Bola Tinubu in biopic 'Last Man Standing'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Production details for the Seun Oloketuyi directed biopic are currently under wraps.

Lateef Adedimeji in new biopic [Instagram]
Lateef Adedimeji in new biopic [Instagram]

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has been confirmed as the lead star in Seun Oloketuyi's forthcoming biopic 'The Last Man Standing'.

Recommended articles

According to The Nation, the actor will star as Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the biopic already in production.

Confirming the role, the 'Ayinla' actor shared: “Yes, this would be one of the defining points because this is a tough one. At the end of it all, the man himself is going to have a few things to say about my interpretation and pass judgment. That is one thing that has been ringing in my head.

“I really don’t know why I am always called upon to play these roles. This is going to be my fourth biopic. I did Ayinla, I did Ige, I did Strangers, and now this. I believe it is the versatility and being able to key into other people and bring the character to life."

Speaking of the film, producer Oloketuyi cleared the air on the biopic being a propaganda to support Tinubu's presidential bid come 2023.

“When we did ‘The White Lion’, a lot of people said it was propaganda for Yahaya Bello, and I asked them to wait until they saw the movie. It is a movie that seeks to entertain. In entertainment, a lot of history is embedded. I made up my mind last year that we were going to make some historical movies.

Apart from this, we are also doing one for the late Adedibu, Lateef Jakande and Prof. Peller, all of these will be released within the next 12 months.”

Prior to 'The Last Man Standing', Adedimeji has starred in three biopics including Tunde Kelani's 'Ayinla' and Biodun Stephen's 'Ige'.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lateef Adedimeji to play Bola Tinubu in biopic 'Last Man Standing'

Lateef Adedimeji to play Bola Tinubu in biopic 'Last Man Standing'

Victor Okhai appointed head judge for 8th AMVCA

Victor Okhai appointed head judge for 8th AMVCA

'A Second Husband' Nigeria's first NFT short film premieres on YouTube

'A Second Husband' Nigeria's first NFT short film premieres on YouTube

Brand New! Africa Magic Premieres New Game Show, Come Play Naija

Brand New! Africa Magic Premieres New Game Show, Come Play Naija

'We found drugs with them' - NDLEA speaks on reason behind Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest

'We found drugs with them' - NDLEA speaks on reason behind Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart

American rapper Da Brat weds partner Judy Dupart

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes baby with hubby

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes baby with hubby

Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico

Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico

Trending

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

Michael Blackson calls on Tyler Perry to partner with him to build film studio in Ghana

FG to enforce new law to ban money rituals in Nollywood movies

Nollywood rituals [Asaase Radio]

Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke to star in new Dimeji Ajibola film 'Passport'

BTS of 'Passport' movie directed by Dimeji Ajibola [VSL Media]

Nse Ikpe-Etim stars alongside Akon in Hollywood debut 'The American King - As told by an African priestess'

Nse Ikpe-Etim [Instagram/@nseikpeetim]