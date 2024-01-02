Zainab Balogun stars as OAP who must air her secrets online in 'Last Call'

Shola Thompson, who wrote and directed the film, told Pulse Nigeria the story is inspired by his personal experience as a radio presenter.

"The movie was inspired by the many late nights and scary calls I received when I was hosting the Rhythms of the Night back then," he said.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The plot revolves around Hauwa, played by Balogun, an established on-air personality and influencer who is about to sign out for the last time ever on her famous radio show. Unfortunately, her farewell live phone-in call puts her in a dangerous conversation with a psychotic and mysterious caller who has kidnapped her mother.

If she plans to see her mother alive ever again, she must reveal her deepest and darkest secrets to her listeners live on air.

The cast also includes Valentine Ohu, Seun Ajayi, Bimbo Oshin and Obi Maduegbuna.

Co-produced by Thompson and Lanre 'Rugae' Awolokun, Last Call promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions, blending drama, suspense, and moments of unexpected humour.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The film explores the human condition with a fresh perspective, promising a thought-provoking and entertaining experience for viewers of all ages," the producers said.