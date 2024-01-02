ADVERTISEMENT
Zainab Balogun stars as OAP who must air her secrets online in 'Last Call'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The film will debut in Nigerian cinemas on February 2, 2024.

'Last Call' by Shola Thompson is ready for its official release
'Last Call' by Shola Thompson is ready for its official release

Shola Thompson, who wrote and directed the film, told Pulse Nigeria the story is inspired by his personal experience as a radio presenter.

"The movie was inspired by the many late nights and scary calls I received when I was hosting the Rhythms of the Night back then," he said.

'Last Call' stars Zainab Balogun as the lead act
'Last Call' stars Zainab Balogun as the lead act Pulse Nigeria
The plot revolves around Hauwa, played by Balogun, an established on-air personality and influencer who is about to sign out for the last time ever on her famous radio show. Unfortunately, her farewell live phone-in call puts her in a dangerous conversation with a psychotic and mysterious caller who has kidnapped her mother.

If she plans to see her mother alive ever again, she must reveal her deepest and darkest secrets to her listeners live on air.

The cast also includes Valentine Ohu, Seun Ajayi, Bimbo Oshin and Obi Maduegbuna.

Co-produced by Thompson and Lanre 'Rugae' Awolokun, Last Call promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions, blending drama, suspense, and moments of unexpected humour.

"The film explores the human condition with a fresh perspective, promising a thought-provoking and entertaining experience for viewers of all ages," the producers said.

Last Call will premiere in late January and debut in Nigerian cinemas on February 2, according to a statement by the producers who described it as a "cinematic masterpiece."

