ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Lakatabu' maintains spot as highest grossing Nollywood movie 2 weeks in a row

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The indigenous film was written and produced by Odunlade Adekola. The cast includes Oga Bello, Aderinoye Babatunde, Adunni Ade, Bolanle Ninalowo, Eniola Ajao, and Yomi Fash-Lanso.

Odunlade Adekola Lakatabu
Odunlade Adekola Lakatabu

Recommended articles

The film made ₦46.7 million within the time considered, bringing its total gross to ₦334 million.

The new Hollywood film, Quiet Place: Day One, starring Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, took second place with ₦40.9 million. Following closely is Lakatabu. This Indigenous Nollywood epic written and produced by Odunlade Adekola takes the third spot this week, grossing ₦40.1 million, which brings its total gross to ₦105.1 million since its release.

Nollywood comedy Muri and Ko, directed by Biodun Stephen grossed ₦16.8 million, placing it in fourth place. Its total gross since its release on June 12, 2024 is about ₦90 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despicable Me 4 takes fifth place on the list. This American animated comedy film produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination, and distributed by Universal has grossed ₦11.9 million since its release on June 28, 2024.

Inside Out 2 grossed ₦9.27 million this week leaving it at the sixth position. Since its release, this Hollywood family comedy has grossed a total of ₦47.6 million.

Hollywood epic science fiction, Kalki 2898 AD takes seventh place with a weekly total of ₦8.3 million. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this epic film has a total gross of ₦8.6 million since its release.

READ ALSO: 'Lakatabu' leads Nollywood as Hollywood dominated box office all through June

ADVERTISEMENT

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga follows right behind, taking eighth place, with a ₦4 million gross last week and a total gross of ₦143.1 million since its release on May 24, 2024.

Taking ninth place is Dolapo Adigun’s Criminal released on May 31, 2024. This gripping narrative has made a cumulative gross of ₦52. 2 million since its release. Last week it grossed ₦21.1 million.

Sitting in the tenth position is Offshoot. Since its premiere on June 14, 2024, it has grossed a total of ₦11.7 million. This week, it grossed ₦1.67 million.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Beverly Osu says shooting Netflix's 'Oloture: The Journey' was intense

Beverly Osu says shooting Netflix's 'Oloture: The Journey' was intense

Shatta Wale's mother in tears over financial crisis and son's neglect (Video)

Shatta Wale's mother in tears over financial crisis and son's neglect (Video)

'Lakatabu' maintains spot as highest grossing Nollywood movie 2 weeks in a row

'Lakatabu' maintains spot as highest grossing Nollywood movie 2 weeks in a row

Spotify spotlights the rise of Drill music in Nigeria and Ghana

Spotify spotlights the rise of Drill music in Nigeria and Ghana

Seyi Vibez's 'NAHAMciaga' is the most streamed project in Nigeria in first half of 2024

Seyi Vibez's 'NAHAMciaga' is the most streamed project in Nigeria in first half of 2024

Netflix's 'Supacell' has 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what it's about

Netflix's 'Supacell' has 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes – here's what it's about

'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband

'Barbie' actress Margot Robbie is expecting her first child with her husband

'BBNaija' star Doyin says she dates to have a good time, not to marry

'BBNaija' star Doyin says she dates to have a good time, not to marry

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' is the most streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of 2024

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' is the most streamed song in Nigeria in the first half of 2024

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

See BTS images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro [Broken Portrait]

See first-look images of 'Broken Portrait' with Teni Aladese, Ngozi Nwosu, Taye Arimoro

Nthati Moshesh plays Grace in Netflix's 'Savage Beauty.' [Netflix]

Grace of 'Savage Beauty' reminds actress Nthati Moshesh of trials powerful women face

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Fresh Voices, New Energy: Chinwe, Danny join Max 90.9FM Abuja’s Drive Time Show

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1

Kiekie stars in new web series 'Shopaholic' watch episode 1