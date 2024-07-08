'Lakatabu' maintains spot as highest grossing Nollywood movie 2 weeks in a row

The film made ₦46.7 million within the time considered, bringing its total gross to ₦334 million.

The new Hollywood film, Quiet Place: Day One, starring Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, took second place with ₦40.9 million. Following closely is Lakatabu. This Indigenous Nollywood epic written and produced by Odunlade Adekola takes the third spot this week, grossing ₦40.1 million, which brings its total gross to ₦105.1 million since its release.

Nollywood comedy Muri and Ko, directed by Biodun Stephen grossed ₦16.8 million, placing it in fourth place. Its total gross since its release on June 12, 2024 is about ₦90 million.

Despicable Me 4 takes fifth place on the list. This American animated comedy film produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination, and distributed by Universal has grossed ₦11.9 million since its release on June 28, 2024.

Inside Out 2 grossed ₦9.27 million this week leaving it at the sixth position. Since its release, this Hollywood family comedy has grossed a total of ₦47.6 million.

Hollywood epic science fiction, Kalki 2898 AD takes seventh place with a weekly total of ₦8.3 million. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this epic film has a total gross of ₦8.6 million since its release.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga follows right behind, taking eighth place, with a ₦4 million gross last week and a total gross of ₦143.1 million since its release on May 24, 2024.

Taking ninth place is Dolapo Adigun’s Criminal released on May 31, 2024. This gripping narrative has made a cumulative gross of ₦52. 2 million since its release. Last week it grossed ₦21.1 million.