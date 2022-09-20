Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' set for theatrical debut

Starring Kunle Remi in the titular role, 'Anikulapo' loosely follows the story of a young man’s quest for greener pastures in ancient Oyo kingdom. Remi is joined by a star-studded cast including Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Hassan, and Aisha Lawal.

The Netflix film's theatrical rollout was reportedly in view of its Oscar International Film Festival race. The Nigerian selection committee NOSC has since announced that no film has qualified for 2023.

Afolayan's film is one of the prominent non-English language titles of the year, alongside EbonyLife films' 'Elesin Oba' and the Femi Adebayo Salami produced 'King of Thieves.'