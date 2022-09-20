RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' set for theatrical debut

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The epic will begin streaming in cinemas and on Netflix from September 30, 2022.

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan has confirmed the simultaneous cinema and streaming release of his latest Netflix collaboration 'Anikulapo.'

Starring Kunle Remi in the titular role, 'Anikulapo' loosely follows the story of a young man’s quest for greener pastures in ancient Oyo kingdom. Remi is joined by a star-studded cast including Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Hassan, and Aisha Lawal.

The Netflix film's theatrical rollout was reportedly in view of its Oscar International Film Festival race. The Nigerian selection committee NOSC has since announced that no film has qualified for 2023.

Afolayan's film is one of the prominent non-English language titles of the year, alongside EbonyLife films' 'Elesin Oba' and the Femi Adebayo Salami produced 'King of Thieves.'

'Anikulapo' was shot at the newly launched KAP resort in Oyo state by Jonathan Kovel. According to the filmmaker, the film promises an intriguing storyline that will leave film lovers bedazzled.

