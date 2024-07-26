ADVERTISEMENT
Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' series to begin production for season 2 in August

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Gabriel Afolayan, a cast member of the series revealed the news in an interview.

In an interview with Nollywire, Gabriel Afolayan, a cast member of the series revealed the news.

Afolayan also revealed in the interview that part of the upcoming season will be shot in multiple locations in different countries including Ghana.

“It’s cooking. You wait for it. Production starts around August and we’ll be out for two months or so. We’ll start with Igbojaiye and then we go to Ghana," he said.

READ ALSO: Kunle Afolayan scouts locations in Ghana for new season of Anikulapo series

Following the success of the Netflix original film, Anikulapo, the first season of the series, was released on March 1, 2024 exclusively on the streaming platform.

This six-part epic series opens with Saro racing against time to forestall his fate while returning to the Oyo Kingdom with a near-impossible mission. The cast includes Sola Sobowale, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Jide Kosoko, Lincoln Owo Ogunde, Taiwo Hassan, Gabriel Afolayan, Adewale Elesho, Uzee Usman, and Lateef Adedimeji.

The film accomplished a remarkable feat, holding the top spot on the Netflix Weekly Global Chart as the most-viewed non-English Netflix original film. According to the streaming data provider, FlixPatrol, the film garnered over 8 million hours of viewing within 11 days of its debut.

The movie and its subsequent series delve into the Yoruba mythology, exploring themes of power, betrayal, and the supernatural. It has been applauded for its rich storytelling, and performances, further cementing Afolayan's reputation as a filmmaker known for visually stunning and culturally resonant films that showcase the depth of Nigeria's folklore and history.

Brooks Eti-Inyene

