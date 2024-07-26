Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' series to begin production for season 2 in August

In an interview with Nollywire, Gabriel Afolayan, a cast member of the series revealed the news.

Afolayan also revealed in the interview that part of the upcoming season will be shot in multiple locations in different countries including Ghana.

“It’s cooking. You wait for it. Production starts around August and we’ll be out for two months or so. We’ll start with Igbojaiye and then we go to Ghana," he said.

Following the success of the Netflix original film, Anikulapo, the first season of the series, was released on March 1, 2024 exclusively on the streaming platform.

This six-part epic series opens with Saro racing against time to forestall his fate while returning to the Oyo Kingdom with a near-impossible mission. The cast includes Sola Sobowale, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Jide Kosoko, Lincoln Owo Ogunde, Taiwo Hassan, Gabriel Afolayan, Adewale Elesho, Uzee Usman, and Lateef Adedimeji.

The film accomplished a remarkable feat, holding the top spot on the Netflix Weekly Global Chart as the most-viewed non-English Netflix original film. According to the streaming data provider, FlixPatrol, the film garnered over 8 million hours of viewing within 11 days of its debut.