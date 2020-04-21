Kunle Afolayan's Sex for Grades themed movie, 'Citation' is gunning for an August 2020 theatrical release.

The renowned filmmaker confirmed this during a Pulse Instagram LIVE chat where he spoke extensively about the movie's release.

Afolayan revealed that while the coronavirus pandemic may have affected production, he is excited that his team had concluded principal photography before the coronavirus influenced lock down.

"Thankfully, we were able to complete the shooting of the film. We have also started post-production before the entire covid-19 started and we already have a cut but because of the lockdown, things have slowed down".

The upcoming movie starring Temi Otedola, Jimmy Jean Louis, Sadiq Daba and Gabriel Afolayan, will also be available on Netflix before the year runs out as confirmed by Afolayan who further revealed that he was already in talks with the American streamer.