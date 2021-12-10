2022 is set to be a busy year for Kunle Afolayan's KAP productions with another feature film already in the works.
Kunle Afolayan hints on new film, production set for 2022
Production for the film is set to kick start in Oyo state in 2022.
The filmmaker recently hinted on a new production titled 'Anikulapo' (working title) set in Oyo state.
"We are on a quest to make another history. KAP FILM VILLAGE & RESORT /ANIKULAPO THE MOVIE," Afolayan wrote on Instagram.
News of Afolayan's new production comes in the wake of his soon to be released Yuletide Netflix Original, 'A Naija Christmas'.
The film which will be the director's second Netflix production this year stars veteran actress Rachel Oniga, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara and Alvin Abayomi and will debut on the streamer on December 16.
Prior to 'A Naija Christmas', Afolayan released his film adaptation of Sefi Atta's 'Swallow' on Netflix. The film debuted in October to positive reviews.
