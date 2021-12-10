RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kunle Afolayan hints on new film, production set for 2022

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Production for the film is set to kick start in Oyo state in 2022.

Kunle Afolayan [Instagram/@kunleafo]

2022 is set to be a busy year for Kunle Afolayan's KAP productions with another feature film already in the works.

The filmmaker recently hinted on a new production titled 'Anikulapo' (working title) set in Oyo state.

"We are on a quest to make another history. KAP FILM VILLAGE & RESORT /ANIKULAPO THE MOVIE," Afolayan wrote on Instagram.

News of Afolayan's new production comes in the wake of his soon to be released Yuletide Netflix Original, 'A Naija Christmas'.

The film which will be the director's second Netflix production this year stars veteran actress Rachel Oniga, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara and Alvin Abayomi and will debut on the streamer on December 16.

Prior to 'A Naija Christmas', Afolayan released his film adaptation of Sefi Atta's 'Swallow' on Netflix. The film debuted in October to positive reviews.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Michael Omonua's 'Rehearsal' snags new international award

Kunle Afolayan hints on new film, production set for 2022

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' scoops new international prize

Tems to give fans Boxing Day treat at Livespot X Festival

Davido spoils himself with Lamborghini Aventador worth N300M for Christmas

The Beatz Award: Mr Sean Okeke wins Artist Manager of the Year 2021

Dr Dre celebrates official divorce with huge balloons

Falz features Bontle Smith in new video for, 'Oga'

Timi Dakolo pours his heart out on 'Obim'

