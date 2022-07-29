Komotion Studios unveils 'Dawn of Thunder-Origin of Sango' character posters

The feature film which has been in production for a few years now, follows the origin story of Sango, the revered Yoruba deity who wields authority over thunder and lightening.

The new posters unveil Funsho Adeolu as Oranmiyan, Jude Chukwuka as Orere, Taiwo Ola as Torosi, Gift Obasi as Ladun, Wale Adebayo as Ajagbo, Brutus Richard as Manda, Kolawole Boluwatife as the young Ajaka, Seun Ajayi as the adult Ajaka, Oluwashola Ogundele as the young Arabambi, Ayo Ayoola as Sango and Adebisi Shonde as Yemoja.

'Dawn of Thunder' will pick up on the mythical character who according to folktale was the third Alaafin of Oyo and possessed magnificent powers.

“It’s an origin story which chronicles his life from birth till his eventual disappearance. We go back to where it all started, the questions he asked, the answers he was given, the visions about his future encounters and ultimately how these experiences will shape his future,” an excerpt from Komotion studios statement released in June reads.