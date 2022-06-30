RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘King Of Boys’ is based on a real person or composite of persons - David Hundeyin

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Investigative journalist David Hundeyin is sharing his two cents on Kemi Adetiba’s box office hit ‘King of Boys’.

David Hundeyin [Twitter]
Hundeyin took to his Twitter handle on Thursday with what could be a controversial take on the film.

By the way, every single character in King Of Boys is based on a real person or composite of persons, even though Kemi Adetiba will never admit this publicly for obvious reasons. Makanaki, Odogwu Malay, Aare, Eniola, the pastor. All real people. That is all I have to say,” Hundeyin tweeted.

Starring Sola Sobowale in the lead role, the 2018 political thriller centres on Eniola Salami, a criminal kingpin whose governorship ambition erupts a power tussle. The movie grossed over N200 million in box office. ‘King of Boys’ also stars rapper Reminisce, Adesua Etomi, Ill Bliss and Toni Tones.

Months after its record breaking 2018 theatrical debut, Adetiba announced a sequel which would later head to streaming platform Netflix as an original limited series.

Adetiba’s sequel performed incredibly well, kickstarting a loyal following. The seven-part series released on August 27, 2021.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

