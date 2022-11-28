RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Kill the Impostor’ beautifully exhibits the realities of societal pressures, repressed dreams and self doubt

Adedimeji Quayyim Abdul-Hafeez
BTS from TAJ's 'Kill the Impostor' short film [Nostalgia Media]
BTS from TAJ's 'Kill the Impostor' short film [Nostalgia Media]

Filmmaking is a visual representation of realities, in a bid to portray the struggles faced by viewers, who then draw inspiration to address and find solutions to thematic problems affecting them.

Recommended articles

This is why excellent filmmaking in the eyes of the audience is often not determined by how cinematic tropes are efficiently executed, the quality, camera angles, or shots, but by how well they can relate to the representation of reality on screen.

This makes a Nollywood short film like the Adeniyi Joseph Omobulejo-directed 'Kill the Impostor’ a delightful and excellent representation. The film tells the story of an acclaimed writer, Salama (played by Susan Echa), who struggles to creatively document her story because of the challenges she is facing in her marriage.

The movie thematically explores delicate issues surrounding marital relationships, creative blocks, family interactions, and emotional turmoil.

I could relate so much to the creative problems of the lead because of my dispensation to writing and documenting stories, but what makes the storytelling unique is its excellent fusion of the narrative technique to adequately provide context and solutions for the viewers.

The movie does not only lay out problems and explore themes propelling the movie's message, but it also provides practical solutions, like the voiceovers reeling off suggestions on how creative blocks could be channeled into telling stories that would be brilliant and relatable to the audiences we intend to address.

The movie's essence is well-portrayed in showing the challenges of its main character, Salama, who navigates a tumultuous experience with her husband, Ezeonu (played by Patrick Dibuah), in facing her challenges — child-bearing demands, societal pressures on married women, and a lack of understanding of emotional depths from partners in a marriage— which all strain marriages.

The film does a great job in the cinematography department, as the shots are well-effected to fully portray the depths and the criticality of the project's essence. The up-close camera shots of the characters effectively convey their pain and vulnerability to the viewers.

The characters execute their roles flawlessly, bringing the rawness of the core themes and essence of the film to life. The movie also kills it with the grading, lighting, production, and sound design.

The result is a beautiful exposition of injustice, and how the pressures on women affect their emotional and mental abilities to fulfil and actualize their duties, dreams, and ambitions.

It exhibits the arrogance portrayed by male chauvinistic characters, as seen in how pleas towards reconciling with Salama are not met with an apology from her husband, Ezeonu.

It also examines the harsh realities of unrealized ambitions, and how our battles could hinder our projected dreams and visions (Salama’s challenges led her to discard a promising draft of her story).

‘Kill the Impostor’ is a perfect documentation of vulnerability, repressed dreams and the imposter syndrome which can hinder one's gifts and talents. Like the title implies, the movie calls on the viewers to stand firm in the face of life's challenges and refuse to give in to the imposter standing in the way of our dreams and aspirations.

The movie is currently streaming here.

Critic's Rating: 7 stars out of 10.

Watch the trailer here:

Adedimeji Quayyim Abdul-Hafeez Adedimeji Quayyim Abdul-Hafeez Adedimeji Quayyim Abdul-Hafeez is a creative storyteller and freelance journalist from Nigeria. He loves the reels and films, and is invested in promoting the film culture in Nigeria. He can be reached via mail quayyimadedimeji@gmail.com and on Twitter @quayyimbakr

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Kill the Impostor’ beautifully exhibits the realities of societal pressures, repressed dreams and self doubt

‘Kill the Impostor’ beautifully exhibits the realities of societal pressures, repressed dreams and self doubt

6 Nigerian movies you should watch out for this December

6 Nigerian movies you should watch out for this December

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

Here's your first look at 'Skinny Girl In Transit' Season 7

Here's your first look at 'Skinny Girl In Transit' Season 7

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Skimzo wins Naija Star Search talent show, takes home 5 million naira largesse

Skimzo wins Naija Star Search talent show, takes home 5 million naira largesse

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

Death denied us opportunity to celebrate Sammie Okposo - Duke

Death denied us opportunity to celebrate Sammie Okposo - Duke

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Anna Diop plays Aisha, an immigrant caregiver in new psychological horror movie [Blumhouse]

‘Nanny’: Anna Diop on diving into her personal life to play the lead in new psychological thriller [Pulse Interview]

How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower [Twitter/NetflixSA]

'How To Ruin Christmas' returns with more family drama in official trailer

Battle on Buka street (bukapost)

Funke Akindele releases trailer for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

The Griot

‘The Griot’ is an exploration into the intricacies of love, tradition and opportunities [Pulse Review]