The veteran actors were presented with the prestigious award on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the 9th Biennial Lecture event organized by the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

The event also saw the official launch of 'Operation Last Dance', an advocacy film for the Nigerian army.

Taking to Instagram, Kenneth Okonkwo shared:

"On the 11th of March, it was a climax for the first actor that acted the first movie that started Nollywood, Kenneth Okonkwo as he was honored with the prestigious award of the Veteran Actor of Nigeria (VAN) by the Actors Guild of Nigeria".

The three actors shot to limelight with their appearance in the Kenneth Nnebue produced 'Living in Bondage' film released in 1993.

Following their outstanding performances, the actors have individually featured in nearly 100 Nollywood movies including the well received 'Living in Bondage' sequel.