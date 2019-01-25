Kate Henshaw has joined Drew Barrymore as judge of CBS' new reality show, 'The World's Best.'

The movie star announced the achievement on her Instagram account in the early hours of Friday, January 25, 2019.

An excited Henshaw told her fans that she's 'totally excited to finally announce that she is one of the International judges, proudly representing Nigeria in the New CBS Global talent show.'

The 'Mortal Inheritance' actress also told her fans that she, alongside 49 other International judges will make up the #WallOfTheWorld. The American judges for the reality show have been announced as Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and RuPaul.

To be hosted by James Corden, 'The World's Best' is scheduled to premiere in the U.S on Feb 3rd following the Super Bowl on CBS.

Kate Henshaw was one of the three judges of the reality TV show, 'Naija's Got Talent,' which ran for three seasons in Nigeria.