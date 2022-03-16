Kunle Afolayan's KAP Film and Television Academy has announced a new initiative set to train 300,000 Nigerians within three years in film and television production.
KAP Academy opens application for film and television training
The initiative will consider gender balance ratio as well as low-income earners.
The Academy in partnership with Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works, will focus on young people between the ages of 20 and 35.
Confirming the latest KAP Academy movie, film director and Academy founder, Kunle Afolayan revealed that the initiative is set to help train and support the next generation of filmmakers.
"The academy is focused on growing the next generation of skilled filmmakers through the tutelage of veterans and film professionals who provide hands-on experience in diverse aspects of filmmaking to enrolled students,” Afolayan said.
The filmmaker further revealed that the selection will ensure the participation of women by considering a gender balance ratio. 40% of candidates to be selected will also come from low-income backgrounds.
The training set to be conducted via a learning application, will include ‘The Masterclass Series’ as well as two levels of certification from professional institutions in the areas of screenwriting, sound, editing, directing, cinematography and production design. A practical hands-on training approach will also be incorporated.
Interested participants have been implored to register by visiting the KAP Academy website from March 15, 2022. The first batch of selection will be announced in May 2022.
