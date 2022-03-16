RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

KAP Academy opens application for film and television training

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The initiative will consider gender balance ratio as well as low-income earners.

Kunle Afolayan [Instagram/@kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan [Instagram/@kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan's KAP Film and Television Academy has announced a new initiative set to train 300,000 Nigerians within three years in film and television production.

Recommended articles

The Academy in partnership with Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works, will focus on young people between the ages of 20 and 35.

Confirming the latest KAP Academy movie, film director and Academy founder, Kunle Afolayan revealed that the initiative is set to help train and support the next generation of filmmakers.

"The academy is focused on growing the next generation of skilled filmmakers through the tutelage of veterans and film professionals who provide hands-on experience in diverse aspects of filmmaking to enrolled students,” Afolayan said.

The filmmaker further revealed that the selection will ensure the participation of women by considering a gender balance ratio. 40% of candidates to be selected will also come from low-income backgrounds.

The training set to be conducted via a learning application, will include ‘The Masterclass Series’ as well as two levels of certification from professional institutions in the areas of screenwriting, sound, editing, directing, cinematography and production design. A practical hands-on training approach will also be incorporated.

Interested participants have been implored to register by visiting the KAP Academy website from March 15, 2022. The first batch of selection will be announced in May 2022.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

KAP Academy opens application for film and television training

KAP Academy opens application for film and television training

The greatest African musicians of all time

The greatest African musicians of all time

Kylie Jenner says she’s struggling after giving birth

Kylie Jenner says she’s struggling after giving birth

Davido laments cost of clearing his Lamborghini from the port, says Nigeria needs prayers

Davido laments cost of clearing his Lamborghini from the port, says Nigeria needs prayers

2Face Idibia builds multimillion music studio for OAU

2Face Idibia builds multimillion music studio for OAU

RMD recounts avoiding the pulpit for many years as he takes new movie role

RMD recounts avoiding the pulpit for many years as he takes new movie role

Watch Ric Hassani, Immaculata Oko in the official trailer for 'When Are We Getting Married'

Watch Ric Hassani, Immaculata Oko in the official trailer for 'When Are We Getting Married'

'Thunder will fire any celebrity that collects money to campaign for useless candidates' - BBNaija's Ifuennada

'Thunder will fire any celebrity that collects money to campaign for useless candidates' - BBNaija's Ifuennada

On 'Orin Dafidi (Psalms),' Qdot offers an improvement on 'Alagbe' [Pulse Album Review]

On 'Orin Dafidi (Psalms),' Qdot offers an improvement on 'Alagbe' [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

Check out the newly released trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

Producers paid me N10- N30k for roles - Nollywood veteran Fabian Adibe

Fabian Adibe in 'Staff of Odo' [YouTube]

Cardi B pulls out from first leading role in 'Assisted Living'

Cardi B

Finally! Meet The Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax