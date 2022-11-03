RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jude Idada's 'Kofa' set to premiere at AFRIFF 2022

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The festival's 11th edition is slated for November 6-11, 2022.

Kofa directed by Jude Idada
Nigeria Prize for Literature winner and multi-award-winning filmmaker, Jude Idada, is set to premiere his feature film ‘Kofa’ at the 11th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF.

Kofa is a psychological thriller about eight people who wake up in their underwear, to find themselves locked in a room. All they remember are their names. As an armed man comes in to pick them out, one after the other, they struggle to remember who they are, where they are and why they are there in order to marshal out an escape plan.

In speaking about the film, Jude Idada explains, “Kofa is a cinematic tour de force. The word Kofa means door in Hausa, thus the film is a metaphor of the closed doors we repeatedly encounter in our lives and the length we go to open in them even when the odds are stacked against us. It uses semi nudity, gun violence, amnesia, entrapment, suspicion, scheming, death, and a racing clock, that races to a shocking twist and an explosive climax.”

'Kofa' features a star-studded cast including Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Beverly Naya, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Shawn Faqua, Charles Etubiebi, Gina Castel, Udoka Oyeka, Bucci Franklin, Lucy Ameh, Carol King, Afeez Oyetoro, Achalugo Chioma Ilozumba, Paul Utomi, Femi Olayiwole, Folu Ogunkoya, Kiki Omelli, Wale Ojo, Eucharia Okoye, and Kola “Aderopoko” Olaiya.

AThinkingMan Media production in association with Creoternity Films and C-Blunt Films, 'Kofa' was written, directed, and produced by Jude Idada alongside a producing team of Chibuzo Okoye and Femi Ogunsanwo. It was cinematographed by Kagho Idhebor.

Watch the trailer:

