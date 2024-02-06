ADVERTISEMENT
Joke Silva wants government to sink money into Nollywood to make filmmakers happy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The veteran actress also advised colleagues on the need to collaborate.

Joke Silva wants the government to enhance distribution for cinemas and theatrical exhibitions [Instagram/@ajokesilva]
Joke Silva wants the government to enhance distribution for cinemas and theatrical exhibitions [Instagram/@ajokesilva]

Silva made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

"Over the years, filmmakers have found it difficult to access funds to produce films, a development government needs to wade into to encourage filmmakers," she said.

According to her, funds for the filmmakers is majorly available through the Bank of Industry (BOI), adding that more avenues should be created.

"Accessibility to fund to produce films should not be made too difficult for us, the hurdles are too cumbersome. Effective ways should also be created through which the funds can be returned; so that the source does not get exhausted.

"Government should also not always consider having a high interest rate, what should be the focus is that the money is returned. I advise filmmakers to also realise the need to return such funds so that others can access it.

"There should also be a place for grants for the creative industry that will give a soft landing to filmmakers, this is needed because it is important that businesses get expanded in the creative space," she said.

Silva noted that to further support the creative sector, government must work on enhancing distribution for cinemas and theatrical exhibitions.

"There are various things that will help distribution of stage plays, to take cinemas round the country will warrant seamless road travels. Can the federal government assist with buses and security to take works round the country?

"Government should be able to help the creatives to produce and run their work for longer duration, because it is when works are run for long that the producer generates much revenue," she said.

The actress advised colleagues on the need to collaborate in view of the current economic situation in the country.

"While government and the economic team are doing all they can to ensure our economy does not go under, in the creative space, we have to look at strategies that will make us function.

"This is in collaboration, what two practitioners would ordinarily have done to put resources together, four practitioners can do that.

"By collaboration, we will be spreading our net wider, that is the way actors will probably earn more."

ADVERTISEMENT

