The much publicised lawsuit which lasted for six weeks ended today, June 1, following a three-day deliberation by a Jury consisting of five men and two women. The final deliberation lasted for 13 hours.
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp has won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
The Jury came to the agreement that Heard’s statements about her marriage were false and that she action maliciously toward Depp. The actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
Depp was also found guilty of defaming the Aquaman star and awarded her $2 million in damages.
Reacting to the verdict, Heard said she was disappointed and heartbroken. “the disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” the actress said.
