RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Johnny Depp has won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The much publicised lawsuit which lasted for six weeks ended today, June 1, following a three-day deliberation by a Jury consisting of five men and two women. The final deliberation lasted for 13 hours.

Recommended articles

The Jury came to the agreement that Heard’s statements about her marriage were false and that she action maliciously toward Depp. The actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Depp was also found guilty of defaming the Aquaman star and awarded her $2 million in damages.

Reacting to the verdict, Heard said she was disappointed and heartbroken. “the disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” the actress said.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Lillian Esoro, Ali Nuhu, Ruggedman to star in Jim Iyke's 'Sin' series

Lillian Esoro, Ali Nuhu, Ruggedman to star in Jim Iyke's 'Sin' series

A petition to yank Amber Heard off 'Aquaman 2' hits 4.4 million signatures

A petition to yank Amber Heard off 'Aquaman 2' hits 4.4 million signatures

I tore my lip on set - Bovi recounts worst acting experience of all time

I tore my lip on set - Bovi recounts worst acting experience of all time

Falz to feature Boy Spyce, Tiwa Savage, Chike, The Cavemen, others in 'Bahd' album

Falz to feature Boy Spyce, Tiwa Savage, Chike, The Cavemen, others in 'Bahd' album

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

BBNaija: How to watch the 'Shine Ya Eye' Reunion show online

Falanamusic drops cheerful music video for 'Energy (REUP)'

Falanamusic drops cheerful music video for 'Energy (REUP)'

Ini Edo reveals how motherhood changed her lifestyle

Ini Edo reveals how motherhood changed her lifestyle

'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno spends third week at No. 1 on Turntable Top 50

'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno spends third week at No. 1 on Turntable Top 50

Trending

Why is Morgan Freeman permanently banned from visiting Russia?

Morgan Freeman

A new season of ‘Picture Perfect’ series is officially in the works

'Picture Perfect: Raising Jobestina' [Iroko TV]

Throwback: Remembering Tunde Kelani's Maami

Maami by Tunde Kelani [Medium]

Comedian D.L. Hughley calls out Mo’Nique over contract dispute

D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique