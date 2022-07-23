RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘John Wick’ 4 first-look image revealed

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

An official first-look at John Wick 4, the latest instalment in the film franchise, is finally here.

The newly launch photo, features John Wick (Keanu Reaves) amid lit candles with his head bowed, in what looks like the rogue assassin solemnly paying penance.

So far a plot for the sequel is yet to be confirmed. However, actor Shamier Anderson teased fans with the title John Wick: Chapter 4 – Hagakure.

The new instalment directed by Chad Stahelski, will star Keanu Reeves, of course as John Wick alongside Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Clancy Brown, Marko Zaror, Bill Skarsgård, and Scott Adkins.

John Wick 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch and premieres in cinemas in Mark 2023.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

