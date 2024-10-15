RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jasper Aziegbemhin’s Golden Mhinutes Pictures set to launch cultural thriller, ‘Idia’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This film is directed by Ese Ariremu and Jide “Jblaze” Oyegbile.

Idia is based on a story by the co-director, Ese Ariremu, a rising film director with several works to his credit including, Prey, Sweet Girl, Widow’s Mite and Children of the Night. Ariremu's knack for socio-cultural issues and psychological elements is evident in his works. His short film Prey has been selected for over 7 film festivals including the Toronto Nollywood International Film Festival (TNIFF) and the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF). Idia is his feature directorial debut.

READ ALSO: Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

Onyegbile, who is a co-director on the project is also a rising filmmaker popular for his role in the epic film, House of Ga'a. He is known for his directorial efforts in the film, Bloodhound.

Idia is a paranormal thriller rooted in the Edo mythology. Jasper Aziegbemhin, founder of Golden Mhinutes Pictures and producer of the film is set to collaborate with Yvonne Ajoki who will be serving as Associate Producer on the project with Courage Obayuwana as the Director of Photography. Principal photography is scheduled to begin soon, marking the beginning of a journey to a great production.

In a statement to Shock Ng, Aziegbemhin remarked that he is thrilled to make a film that captures his cultural roots and background.

“As an Edo filmmaker born and bred in Edo state, I am excited about Idia’s cultural relevance and also getting to create this film with an ensemble of Edo Cast and Crew. A major highlight of making this film is getting to showcase Edo culture, folklore, music, and language whilst delving into themes of religion, family, death and mental health,” he said.

The film boasts a stellar cast led by Gbubemi Ejeye; others include, Tope Tedela, Linda Osifo, Mercy Aigbe, and veteran filmmaker, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen.

