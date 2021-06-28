Iyabo Ojo, Nkechi Blessing react to TAMPAN suspension
The association recently barred its member directors from working with the actresses over allegations of disrespectful comments made on social media.
Recall that the association led by Bolaji Amusa aka Mr. Latin, on Sunday June 27 barred its member directors from working with the actresses. Executive member, Jide Kosoko also threatened to frustrate the actresses out of the industry.
Reacting to the association's new position, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram handle with a quote about how the culture of silence continues to encourage child molestation. "I can never be silenced, know that & know God," the actress wrote.
Nkechi Blessing in turn took to her Instagram story to query the motives behind Jide Kosoko's decision to blacklist her.
Although the actresses are not members of the association, its executives claim they have made derogatory statements about the industry hence the position to blacklist them. They have, however, remained silent on the ongoing child molestation case against actor, Baba Ijesha.
