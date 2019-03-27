The one-minute long trailer was released one month after the release of the first trailer by Amateurhead studios.

‘4th Republic,’ a highly anticipated political thriller features Kate Henshaw who plays the role of Mabel King, a female governorship candidate in the Confluence state.

Speaking to Pulse on the movie, Henshaw said, “4th Republic portrays our political terrain the way we do politics here in Nigeria. And it also speaks to a hope in the future that hopefully, a woman one day will become a governor, not just a deputy as is the norm.”

The film follows a hotly contested gubernatorial election and King’s quest to take back the seat she believes she rightfully won against all odds.

On his part, the movie director, Bako said, “4th Republic explores the dynamics of politics in Nigeria today.

“There is a multitude of factors at play; the violence that mars our polls, the new trend of fighting for justice at the tribunals and the roles we as a society assign to women who aspire to powerful positions,” he added.

‘4th Republic’ story begins after the gruesome murder of Mabel King’s campaign manager, Sikiru. The gubernatorial aspirant challenges the victory of the incumbent, Idris Sani for her mandate. While governor Sani's associate, St. James and Ike's Law School rival, Danladi attempt to subvert the course of justice by eliminating witnesses, King is supported by her loyal aide Ike, and Sikiru's daughter Bukky.

Written by Emil B. Garuba and Zainab Omaki, ‘4th Republic’ is co-produced by Griot Studios Ltd. and Amateur Heads Productions with Bem Pever, Ishaya Bako, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and Ummi A. Yakubu serving as producers.