Ini Edo recounts lessons from joining Nollywood as a teenager

The star actress took fans down memory lane in an Instagram post.

Nollywood star actress Ini Edo [Instagram/iniedo]

Nollywood star actress, Ini Edo has promised to keep sizzling our screens for a long time! The stunning thespian recently recounted her lessons from 20 years of being active in the film industry in a new IG post.

Edo shared a video of how she looked to the 60th birthday party of veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo with a motivational caption about her rise to fame.

ALSO READ: How Nollywood's complacency bred the Fabiyis & Ijeshas [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

"Thank you so much and yes it’s been 20 years of being in your faces. I came out here as teenager struggling to find my true identity," Edo wrote. "Made mistakes, made successes but what I never did was give up on myself. I will keep being in your faces so let me apologize In advance cos I ain’t gonna stop improving on myself as a person."

After a brief hiatus from the film industry, the actress returned and has since featured in a number of productions including Kunle Afolayan's 2020 Netflix original movie 'Citation'. Edo is set to star in 'Chief Daddy 2' set for Netflix release this December and the Toyin Abraham produced 'Ghost and the Tout Too' set to premiere in September.

