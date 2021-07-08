Ini Edo recounts lessons from joining Nollywood as a teenager
The star actress took fans down memory lane in an Instagram post.
Edo shared a video of how she looked to the 60th birthday party of veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo with a motivational caption about her rise to fame.
"Thank you so much and yes it’s been 20 years of being in your faces. I came out here as teenager struggling to find my true identity," Edo wrote. "Made mistakes, made successes but what I never did was give up on myself. I will keep being in your faces so let me apologize In advance cos I ain’t gonna stop improving on myself as a person."
After a brief hiatus from the film industry, the actress returned and has since featured in a number of productions including Kunle Afolayan's 2020 Netflix original movie 'Citation'. Edo is set to star in 'Chief Daddy 2' set for Netflix release this December and the Toyin Abraham produced 'Ghost and the Tout Too' set to premiere in September.
