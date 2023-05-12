The sports category has moved to a new website.

IK Osakioduwa, Zozibini Tunzi set to host 2023 AMVCA

Inemesit Udodiong

The upcoming AMVCA will hold over three days.

Meet the hosts of the 2023 AMVCA
Meet the hosts of the 2023 AMVCA

Zozibini Tunzi, South Africa model and Miss Universe 2019, has been confirmed as one of the co-hosts of this year's ceremony.

She joins Nigerian media personality IK Osakioduwa, who returns for the 9th time to host the prestigious awards.

On his return to the AMVCA stage, IK shared his delight for the ceremony and this year's nominess.

In his words, "It feels good to be hosting the AMVCAs once again; I have been privileged to be on this stage for the past nine years, and I do not take that for granted. I’m excited about the nominees this year and cannot wait to see them all shine.”

IK returns as the host of the 2023 AMVCA
IK returns as the host of the 2023 AMVCA Pulse Nigeria

Tunzi is a model, actor, social media personality, and beauty queen, who made her acting debut in last year's The Woman King. She is also a radio and television host and has hosted several prolific events, including Miss South Africa.

Sharing her thoughts on co-hosting the AMVCA, she said, "It’s an incredible honour to be hosting Africa's biggest night in entertainment and film with such a talented co-host. This is my first trip to Nigeria, and it could not have gone any better other than being privileged to host the biggest film award in the continent while celebrating our African stars.”

Tunzi is set to grace the 2023 AMVCA stage
Tunzi is set to grace the 2023 AMVCA stage Pulse Nigeria
On the choice of this year's hosts, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said: "We are excited to have IK and Zozibini as the hosts of the 9th edition of the AMVCA. They are both professionals in their craft, and we trust they will bring in the super energy and professionalism and keep the continent entertained as we celebrate our African stars.”

While these two take the main stage, media personalities, Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, Sika Osei and VJ Adama will host the red carpet speaking to guests, giving viewers a sneak peek into all the glitz and glam of the night.

Meet the AMVCA red carpet hosts
Meet the AMVCA red carpet hosts Pulse Nigeria

The highly-anticipated AMVCA will hold over three days, from Thursday, May 18, to Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The events will kick off with the Opening/Cultural Night on Thursday, May 18, followed by the MTF Day and Digital Content Creators Day on Friday, May 19 and the Nominee Gala/Runway show will hold later that day before the awards night on Saturday, May 20.

Watch the ninth edition of the AMVCA live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv from 16:00 WAT (17:00 CAT) on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Inemesit Udodiong



