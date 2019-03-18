Elba plays the title character of an old-school D.J, Charlie, who is 20 years past his lone hit and too ashamed to tell his parents back in Nigeria that he’s a failure.

Charlie is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a nanny to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter.

Nigerian British actor and writer, Femi Oyeniran joined Laura Neal, and Victoria Asare-Archer, and Georgia Lester as writers for the British web series.

Oyeniran wrote episode 5 of ‘Turn Up Charlie,’ which was directed by Matt Lipsey.

The new series made its debut on the streaming platform on March 15, 2019.

EbonyLife films’ film, ‘Chief Daddy’ also made its debut on Netflix on the same day.