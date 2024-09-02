‘I love to tell Grass-to-Grace stories’- Adeoluwa Owu

Owu, fondly called Captain Degzy, is a seasoned director with a myriad of notable works to his credit, including the 2023 highest-grossing movie, A Tribe Called Judah and the AFRIFF award-winning film, The Griot.

In an interview with Shock NG, Owu shared his enthusiasm for directing Queen Lateefah, stating that he is naturally drawn to stories that explore the themes of hope and grace.

“When I got the script for Queen Lateefah, I'm always excited to tell a grass-to-grace story, a story that brings hope, a story that talks about possibilities, regardless of challenges, pedigree or obstacles that anyone may face in life. They say that you cannot determine your background or where you come from but you can determine what your future becomes. Regardless of whatever she (Lateefah) faced, whatever path she tried to take, she eventually found her path. That's the kind of story everyone should tell. A story of hope, a story of possibilities, a story of ability to conquer whatever limitations or restrictions that you may face,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

The film’s executive producer, Wumi Toriola, is marking her first major production with this project. Although Owu has worked with her before, this is the first time directing a film that she has both produced and starred in.

“I have worked with Wunmutoriola on a project before but not in the capacity of the director, this is my first time working with her as a director. All I can say is that she's a gift to the world. I can't wait for the world to experience her on the big screen in this new light. We sat together to speak about the actors that would fit every character in this story,” he added.

Owu concluded by emphasising that Queen Lateefah is not made for a select audience, rather, its a film for everyone who has life goals and ambitions.