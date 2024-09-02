ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘I love to tell Grass-to-Grace stories’- Adeoluwa Owu

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The Adire director is working on his new feature, Queen Lateefah set to premiere on September 27. 2024.

Adeoluwa Owu is behind notable works including Adire and The Griot
Adeoluwa Owu is behind notable works including Adire and The Griot

Recommended articles

Owu, fondly called Captain Degzy, is a seasoned director with a myriad of notable works to his credit, including the 2023 highest-grossing movie, A Tribe Called Judah and the AFRIFF award-winning film, The Griot.

In an interview with Shock NG, Owu shared his enthusiasm for directing Queen Lateefah, stating that he is naturally drawn to stories that explore the themes of hope and grace.

“When I got the script for Queen Lateefah, I'm always excited to tell a grass-to-grace story, a story that brings hope, a story that talks about possibilities, regardless of challenges, pedigree or obstacles that anyone may face in life. They say that you cannot determine your background or where you come from but you can determine what your future becomes. Regardless of whatever she (Lateefah) faced, whatever path she tried to take, she eventually found her path. That's the kind of story everyone should tell. A story of hope, a story of possibilities, a story of ability to conquer whatever limitations or restrictions that you may face,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Meet the cast members of Queen Lateefah
Meet the cast members of Queen Lateefah Pulse Nigeria

READ ALSO: 'This is the first time doing it this big after almost 7 years'- Daniel Oriahi

The film’s executive producer, Wumi Toriola, is marking her first major production with this project. Although Owu has worked with her before, this is the first time directing a film that she has both produced and starred in.

“I have worked with Wunmutoriola on a project before but not in the capacity of the director, this is my first time working with her as a director. All I can say is that she's a gift to the world. I can't wait for the world to experience her on the big screen in this new light. We sat together to speak about the actors that would fit every character in this story,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owu concluded by emphasising that Queen Lateefah is not made for a select audience, rather, its a film for everyone who has life goals and ambitions.

“I think this film is for everybody, as long as you're living and you have goals and aspirations and you're excited about beautiful films then you'll love Queen Lateefah,” he concluded.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘I love to tell Grass-to-Grace stories’- Adeoluwa Owu

‘I love to tell Grass-to-Grace stories’- Adeoluwa Owu

'This is the first time doing it this big after almost 7 years'- Daniel Oriahi

'This is the first time doing it this big after almost 7 years'- Daniel Oriahi

Fireboy adorns the cloak of a romantic on 'adedamola' [Review]

Fireboy adorns the cloak of a romantic on 'adedamola' [Review]

Rema donates ₦105m to Edo church that opened shop for his mum

Rema donates ₦105m to Edo church that opened shop for his mum

No law in Ghana bans marrying more than one person - Counselor Lutterodt

No law in Ghana bans marrying more than one person - Counselor Lutterodt

2Baba, Toyin Abraham and 10 other Nigerian celebrities born in September

2Baba, Toyin Abraham and 10 other Nigerian celebrities born in September

Fans, colleagues joyous as Fuji singer Obesere survives life-threatening surgery

Fans, colleagues joyous as Fuji singer Obesere survives life-threatening surgery

Jegede Ifeoluwa comes back with soul lifting project 'Halle-Hallelujah' and it's classic

Jegede Ifeoluwa comes back with soul lifting project 'Halle-Hallelujah' and it's classic

Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

Enjoy the weekend with these 5 films

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Interrogation of Lotanna wins Best Nollywood Short Film in RTF Fest [Instagram/@iolthemovie]

'The Interrogation of Lotanna’ Wins Best Nollywood Short Film at RTF Fest

Inkblot Productions gear up for another production, When Love Strikes

Inkblot's newest production, ‘When Love Strikes premieres this September

Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios presents Farmer’s Bride, to launch on September 27

Makers of ADIRE, Film One Studios set to launch Farmer’s Bride on Sept 27

Joseph Okechukwu teases his comeback movie, Osu [Instagram/@realjosephokechukwu]

Joseph Okechukwu hints new movie, 'Osu,' starring Onyeka Onwenu