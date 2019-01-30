IllBliss has revealed that he has gotten over 16 movie scripts after he played the role of Odogwu Malay in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys.’

In an interview with Pulse, the rapper said he has gotten several movie scripts but is not willing to take part in any to avoid being stereotyped.

“I have about 16-20 scripts now, they are all Odogu Malay archetype, they want to put me in that box, No, I want dynamism. Thank God for King of Boys,” he said.

The Gorreti company boss also revealed that he was scared when he first got the role because he wasn’t sure of what will be critics take on his performance.

“Kemi [Adetiba] called me in September 2017 that she had a role for me, I said I wasn't doing, I didn't want to act cos I was scared, I have seen a lot of people try to make that transition from music to television and when it fails the media will crucify you. Kemi made us relax, she just eased us into our roles, she kinda of broke that the barriers of are we going to do well,” he said.

IllBlisss also confirmed that he will be doing more films in years to come but would not be stereotyped to a particular character or role like many running after him at the moment.