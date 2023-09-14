ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

I felt like the easy target on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Doyin

Faith Oloruntoyin

She sheds more light on one of the most dramatic altercations in the house so far.

Doyin expressed feeling like an easy target on BBNaija All Stars. [The Nigerian Voice]
Doyin expressed feeling like an easy target on BBNaija All Stars. [The Nigerian Voice]

Recommended articles

In an interview with Pulse, she expressed feeling like an easy target for other housemates on the show, which resulted in them labelling her a liar as opposed to Pere. Apparently, during the altercation about Pere, Cross and Kimoprah's love triangle, Pere accused Doyin of fabricating some details.

She also revealed not being afraid when he threw a wall-breaking punch inches away from her. In her words, "I didn't think he would actually hit me. I don't think Pere is an abusive person at all, I don't think he had the intention to come at me... I think he got there and he just got really aggravated".

ADVERTISEMENT

Doyin who was evicted on Sunday, September 10, 2023, expressed regrets about the eviction, wishing she stayed back to see Venita's response to the audacious statement. She explained further that the outburst was because she had noticed some character traits and felt the need to address them.

Contrary to her comments, in the house about Ilebaye being intentional about her controversial strategy, Doyin retracted it with the argument that she wasn't in control of certain situations that occurred. In her words, "There were certain things that were out of her control, so she did not make those situations happen... I can't say she is really playing a game. Things just worked in her favour".

Days after eviction, her comments about Venita still stir up drama in and outside the house.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cee-C and Ilebaye make peace after a heated argument on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye make peace after a heated argument on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mohbad's father breaks his silence after his son's untimely passing

Mohbad's father breaks his silence after his son's untimely passing

I felt like the easy target on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Doyin

I felt like the easy target on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Doyin

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Erica shine in 'A Weekend to Forget' trailer, out in cinemas Sept 22

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Erica shine in 'A Weekend to Forget' trailer, out in cinemas Sept 22

I'm a lover boy, I believe in having my own person - Yhemo Lee

I'm a lover boy, I believe in having my own person - Yhemo Lee

Pere and Mercy tease the possibility of a relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere and Mercy tease the possibility of a relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ayra Starr drops new single 'Rhythm & Blues'

Ayra Starr drops new single 'Rhythm & Blues'

'Sorry it's my last one' - Ameyaw Debrah recounts 'joint’ encounter with Burna Boy

'Sorry it's my last one' - Ameyaw Debrah recounts 'joint’ encounter with Burna Boy

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omashola revealed he dated Kim Oprah back in 2020 [Instagram/sholzy23/kimoprah]

Omashola dated Kim Oprah prior to 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere hits the wall as he goes head-to-head with Doyin on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pulsenigeria247]

Pere hits the wall in altercation with Doyin on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin makes her exit from Big Brother Naija All Stars.

Doyin gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Pere tries to get Neo to pick up a new strategy on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Pere advises Neo to get into a ship on 'BBNaija All Stars'