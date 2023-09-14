I felt like the easy target on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Doyin

In an interview with Pulse, she expressed feeling like an easy target for other housemates on the show, which resulted in them labelling her a liar as opposed to Pere. Apparently, during the altercation about Pere, Cross and Kimoprah's love triangle, Pere accused Doyin of fabricating some details.

She also revealed not being afraid when he threw a wall-breaking punch inches away from her. In her words, "I didn't think he would actually hit me. I don't think Pere is an abusive person at all, I don't think he had the intention to come at me... I think he got there and he just got really aggravated".

Doyin who was evicted on Sunday, September 10, 2023, expressed regrets about the eviction, wishing she stayed back to see Venita's response to the audacious statement. She explained further that the outburst was because she had noticed some character traits and felt the need to address them.

Contrary to her comments, in the house about Ilebaye being intentional about her controversial strategy, Doyin retracted it with the argument that she wasn't in control of certain situations that occurred. In her words, "There were certain things that were out of her control, so she did not make those situations happen... I can't say she is really playing a game. Things just worked in her favour".