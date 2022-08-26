RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘House of the Dragon’ renewed for 2nd season at HBO

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The streamer's latest announcement follows the show's pilot episode premiere.

House of Dragon
House of Dragon

HBO has greenlit 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' for its second season days after its pilot episode skyrocketed to 20 million views across HBO Max and other on demand platforms.

Confirming the show's renewal, Francesca Orsi, Executive VP, HBO programming shared:

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey.

"We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

The first of ten episodes of 'House of the Dragon' premiered last Sunday, ushering fans 200 years before the events in 'Game of Thrones'. The series' release scored a major record for the streamer currently rivaling the sixth season of the original show.

'House of the Dragon' stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
