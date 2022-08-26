‘House of the Dragon’ renewed for 2nd season at HBO

Confirming the show's renewal, Francesca Orsi, Executive VP, HBO programming shared:

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey.

"We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

The first of ten episodes of 'House of the Dragon' premiered last Sunday, ushering fans 200 years before the events in 'Game of Thrones'. The series' release scored a major record for the streamer currently rivaling the sixth season of the original show.