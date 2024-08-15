ADVERTISEMENT
'House of Ga'a' remains most-watched Netflix film in Nigeria after 3 weeks

Brooks Eti-Inyene

House of Ga’a is an intense war drama that portrays the Oyo Empire’s pre-colonial political system.

Gbenga Titiloye plays Agboluaje in 'House of Ga'a' [Netflix]
Set in the 18th century, House of Ga’a tells the gripping tale of a power-hungry political figure, Ga’a, who orchestrates a brutal betrayal within the Oyo Empire.

The film was the most-watched by Nigerian users on Netflix between August 5 and August 11, according to the streamer.

House of Ga'a retains top spot on Netflix Nigeria [Netflix]
Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service, both directed by Matthew Vaughn, finished in second and third places respectively. These spy action comedy films are from the Kingsman franchise.

Mission: Cross, a spy action comedy film that follows the adventures of a former agent turned househusband, Park Kang-moo, was fourth on the chart, while Savi, an Indian film about a woman’s determination to break her husband out of prison finished fifth.

Tad, the Lost Explorer, and the Emerald Tablet, a family drama about a bored construction worker who lies to go on an adventure to Peru, finished sixth.

Borderless Fog, a crime thriller following the life of a big-city detective investigating a series of gruesome murders along the Indonesia-Malaysia border, was the seventh most-watched film, and Kung Fu Hustle, an action comedy revolving around a murderous neighbourhood gang, a poor village with unlikely heroes, finished in eighth place.

Maharaja, an Indian action film, and Rebel Moon- Part 2: Director’s Cut, an action film about a colony on the edge of the galaxy, ended up ninth and tenth respectively on the chart.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

